V﻿ideo has emerged online appearing to show a valet driver at the Crown Perth casino damaging two Lamborghinis believed to be owned by billionaire Laurence Escalante.

The footage, taken at 9pm on Wednesday, shows a valet driver in a teal Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae pull up behind a purple Lamborghini, crashing into the rear.

Stunned onlookers can be seen watching on in horror as the two cars – each valued in excess of A$900,000 (NZ$986,000) – make contact.

“Look at this bloke,” a man filming the ordeal is heard saying. “No way ... what are you doing, brah?”

Other Crown staff can be seen with their hands covering their mouths watching the drama unfold. ﻿

“What are you doing in the car?” the man filming says to the valet driver, to which the driver responds: “I was just trying to park it.”

A spokesperson for Crown Resorts said an investigation into the incident had been opened. ﻿

“We can confirm that two vehicles were damaged in the driveway of Crown Towers Perth shortly after 9pm on Wednesday,” the spokesperson said.

“The safety of Crown's team members and guests remains our priority.

“We are conducting a full assessment of the incident together with those involved.”

No injuries were sustained during the incident.

A spokesperson for Escalante told The West Australian ﻿that “Crown is working positively with us to fix the cars and put this behind us all”.

