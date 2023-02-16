Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts

Hyundai and Kia are rolling out a security update in the US, which Kiwi owners don’t need.

Hyundai and Kia are rolling out software updates in the United States to stem a raft of auto thefts related to a TikTok challenge that authorities believe has led to at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

The updates are free for millions of vehicles that are missing a key anti-theft device, an issue that was exploited on social media and led to rampant theft of the cars.

The software being released updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

About 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the software update, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

“We have prioritised the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America.

Kia said it had already begun to update the software for some vehicles.

Stuff contacted the local arm of Hyundai, which confirmed the updates aren’t needed for New Zealand-new vehicles as they are all equipped with immobiliser systems and steering column locks. Kia also confirmed the update doesn’t apply to New Zealand-sold vehicles for the same reason.

In September the Highway Loss Data Institute, a unit of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, found that Hyundais and Kias without immobilisers had a vehicle theft claim rate of 2.18 per 1,000 insured vehicle years. The rest of the industry combined had a rate of 1.21. An insured vehicle year is equal to one vehicle insured for one year.

Supplied The Kia Seltos is among the vehicles that have been targeted in the US.

The institute compared vehicles from the 2015 through 2019 model years. It studied vehicle theft claims from 2021.

The TikTok social media challenge put a spotlight on the vehicles' lack of an immobiliser and resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, according to the NHTSA. The challenge shows TikTok viewers how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver.

In October a police commissioner said that a car crash in Buffalo, New York that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to the TikTok challenge. In the incident, a total of six teenagers were in a speeding Kia that crashed, Buffalo police said. The car had been reported stolen.