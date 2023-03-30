Carbon monoxide in Auckland is now 12% of 2006 level, thanks to cleaner cars

Auckland saw a decrease of 73% in carbon monoxide concentration in January 2023 as compared to the same month in previous year.

Auckland has seen a “significant” improvements in its air quality since 2006, thanks mostly to more efficient cars.

Notably, the city’s carbon monoxide average concentration – mainly associated with burning fossil fuels – decreased as much as 73% from January 2022 to January this year.

Over 16 years, a continuous decline has been recorded in Auckland’s carbon monoxide levels. The annual carbon monoxide concentration in 2022 was only 12% of the 2006 average, according to an air quality study carried out by Auckland Council.

Experts attributed the decrease in air pollution to “cleaner” cars being driven in the city. Traffic volume had also reduced over two periods measured in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, this January’s heavy rain helped lower particulate levels.

Auckland Council’s air quality scientist Louis Boamponsem said the report showed improvements in carbon monoxide concentrations and levels of particulate matter in some areas.

“A couple of factors are responsible: reduced traffic volume and use of emission control technology. In recent times, the engine technology has improved.”

UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND/Supplied University of Auckland’s aerosol chemist Dr Joel Rindelaub says some levels are still higher than recommended by the World Health Organisation.

According to Auckland Transport's seven-day traffic count data, the traffic volume decreased from 130,388 in 2021 to 125,249 vehicles in 2022.

Boamponsem said the traffic volume in 2022 decreased compared to 2021.

“The count was conducted at Khyber Pass Rd, between Mountain Rd and Maungawhau Rd (both directions). The 2021 count took place between 24 May and 30 May, while the 2022 count occurred between 13 June and 19 June,” said Boamponsem.

Auckland was in the second-highest Covid restrictions applicable during each of these periods: alert level 3 in 2021 and the orange traffic light setting in 2022, following the Omicron wave that peaked a couple of months before.

Many Aucklanders were choosing to work from home during both periods, though only a handful of cases (sometimes zero) per day were being reported in May 2021 compared to upwards of 1000 cases daily across the city during the 2022 timeframe.

Council’s senior scientist Shanju Xie said the data since 2006 shows “air quality improved significantly. Our cars are cleaner over the years. The catalytic converters play a major role in reducing the pollutants emitted from vehicles.”

A decline was also recorded in the nitrogen dioxide levels in January 2023 compared to the same month in 2022.

Boamponsem said improvements in nitrogen dioxide concentration were seen at three monitoring stations in the city centre: Khyber Pass, Queen St and Customs St.

“Even though nitrogen dioxide concentration is coming down, PM10 and PM2.5 levels have gone up a little [in the city centre]... due to construction [activities] and road works.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

University of Auckland’s aerosol chemist Dr Joel Rindelaub said there was still room for improvement.

“They have seen trends in both carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide declining. [However], the levels in some locations are still higher that what WHO recommends. For example, nitrogen dioxide concentration in Queen St and carbon monoxide concentration in Khyber Pass are still high.”

The report stated the reduction in particulates could be attributed to increased rainfall in January this year.

While nitrogen dioxide is monitored at eight locations, carbon monoxide levels are measured only at Khyber Pass Rd air quality monitoring site.