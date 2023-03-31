'Huge plumes' of smoke as Tesla burned on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Motorists had to steer clear of a burning car on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge on Thursday night after a Tesla became engulfed in flames.

Fire crews arrived at about 11.30pm to the bridge where the car, which had been travelling north, was on fire.

The fire lasted just over an hour. Two fire trucks attended.

Fire and Emergency has confirmed no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is not clear yet.

Ursula Goodwin was on a bus heading from the city to the North Shore when it was stopped from going over the bridge at just before midnight.

“I thought it was just roadworks, until the driver said on the intercom that there was a car on fire,” Goodwin said.

Anton Posa/Supplied Fire crews arrived about 11.30pm to the bridge where the car was on fire.

“We were looking at huge plumes of smoke going up into the air.”

A witness told Stuff when they drove past that the Tesla was driving with one of the front tyres on fire.

As the person approached the bridge, they said: “There was burning rubber strewn across the road, but she was still going, one car in front of me.

“They inferno’d for another 10 mins with frequent very loud bangs and batteries fizzing out jets of flame before fire/police arrived.”

But Fire & Emergency risk reduction and investigations manager Peter Gallagher said while a petrol car fire would take around 15 minutes to extinguish, an electric vehicle fire could take up to an hour to put out if the battery is involved in “thermal runaway”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Fires in electric vehicles can take longer to put out if their lithium batteries catch fire.

Thermal runaway is a chemical reaction inside a lithium-ion battery that can cause the battery to start to overheat.

“In their training, our firefighters learn about the difference between petrol and diesel, and hybrid and electric vehicles, and the considerations when one of these vehicles is in an accident or on fire.”

Independent fire investigator Ken Legat said while electric car fires weren’t common, he had been to two this year.

But, he said, when they do catch fire, they can be incredibly difficult to put out, as lithium batteries set each other off creating a “very intense” fire.

“The problem that fire trucks have is that a single truck doesn’t carry enough water to put out a car fire,” he said.

“Their main job at that point is to stop it from spreading to other things.”