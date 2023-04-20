Toyota Aqua New Zealand's most stolen car, theft claims surge 43%

The top three stolen cars of 2022, clockwise from left: The Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida and Toyota Aqua.

The Toyota Aqua has taken the top spot as New Zealand’s most stolen car in 2022.

The previous most stolen car, the Mazda Demio, is now in second spot, closely followed by the Nissan Tiida, according to data from insurer AMI.

Auckland far outstrips other areas of the country for vehicle theft claims, with almost 3000 claims in 2022, well above runner-up Canterbury, with 1214 claims.

“Across New Zealand, we received 8492 claims for vehicle thefts in 2022, up 43% on the year before, and up 54% from 2019,” AMI claims general manager Wayne Tippet said.

READ MORE:

* Car theft up by nearly 75% in Hutt Valley, while rates spikes across Wellington

* Despite the pandemic, New Zealand saw a drop in car thefts over 2020

* IAG figures show Subaru Legacy top choice for beach thieves



“There are some things you can do to make your car less attractive to thieves, such as locking it, removing any valuables, and parking off-street or in a busy, well-lit area.”

Tippet said immobilisers were good to have, but if a car didn’t have one installed, steering locks were “effective deterrents” to theft too.

Of the Toyota Aquas stolen in 2022, 94% were recovered.

For Demios and Vitzes, the recovery rate was 93% and 91% respectively.

Nile Bijoux The top ten selling vehicles for 2022, as of the end of December.

“Virtually all of these cars are recovered, so it’s likely they’re being stolen for joyrides or to commit other crimes, such as burglaries,” Tippet said.

Two of the three most popular used imports on the market are Toyotas (the Toyota Aqua and Prius).

Top 10 stolen cars according to AMI: