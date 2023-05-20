Northland driver's airbags deploy after hitting 'basketball-sized' pothole

A Northland woman was shocked after her airbags deployed while driving over a “cluster of potholes” on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri.

Danielle Gaudin was driving in heavy rain on her way to an appointment with her three-month-old son, when she found herself swerving.

“I heard a loud bang and I thought I must have been hit by another car. It was so scary,” Gaudin told Stuff.

She has no memory of pulling over in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“The first thing I recall was that I had a burning sensation in my hands and a pain in my right side, and then I saw the driver’s door airbag had deployed.”

Realising there was smoke inside the car, she climbed out the passenger door and retrieved her screaming son from the back seat.

Gaudin wasn’t the only one affected by potholes which have emerged after the region saw 200mm of rain.

Danielle Gaudin/Supplied Gaudin said that if she had swerved any further, she could have found herself colliding with oncoming traffic.

Rob Edge of Tyre Services Direct Kerikeri has a garage just up the road. He said he’s had “shit loads” of customers as a result.

Edge estimates he’s had around 30 vehicles visit him with bent or cracked rims. Around half were too damaged to repair, he said.

He said the road had seen increased traffic since State Highway 1 over Mangamuka Gorge had closed.

“It’s a constant thing on State Highway 10, mate. When it rains it all turns to shit,” Edge said.

One woman told Stuff she’d hit the same potholes and her rims had gone “square shaped”.

Danielle Gaudin/Supplied Gaudin’s partner returned to the road to take photos of the potholes – after crews had done a “patch up” job.

Gaudin posted on social media trying to find anyone who might have witnessed the incident. She was contacted by James Pomare, a truck driver who had reported the potholes the day before Gaudin’s incident.

Pomare said he’d told Waka Kotahi and Fulton Hogan the potholes had the potential to cause “real damage”.

“Mate, [the holes] were bigger than a basketball in size. That road needs their full attention and should be assessed on a weekly basis.”

It’s been two weeks since Gaudin has had a working vehicle, relying on friends and family to get her to appointments.

Danielle Gaudin/Supplied A local tyre garage said he saw around 30 damaged rims caused by potholes following heavy rain at the start of May.

She said she hasn’t been confident enough to drive herself and “tenses up” whenever she passes over a bump in the road.

Gaudin and her partner are waiting for the result of an application for compensation they’ve made to Waka Kotahi and contractor Fulton Hogan.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said its contractors were “generally” required to repair potholes within 48 hours after being reported.

“In some urgent situations, damage is expected to be repaired within an hour, where practical,” they said.

However, a Fulton Hogan spokesperson disputed that the company is responsible for the damage to Gaudin’s car.

Danielle Gaudin/Supplied Northland woman Danielle Gaudin was left in a state of shock after her airbags deployed when she drove over a “cluster of potholes” on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri.

“Fulton Hogan has a contractual obligation to maintain the state highway network in accordance with the contract terms.

“We are not aware of anything that suggests that Fulton Hogan has failed to do that, or is in any way responsible or liable for the existence of the pothole or any damage suffered.”

The spokesperson said the company would reconsider if it could be shown it had been at fault.

Gaudin says its “unfair” that she had recently paid for her warrant and registration to ensure her car was safe for the road, but the road wasn’t safe for her car.

Buying a new car is not going to be a possibility for her in the foreseeable future, she said. She’s living in emergency housing after losing $3600 in a reported rental scam.

“We’ve had a lot of bad luck lately,” she said.