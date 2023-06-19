Watch: Driving Auckland's new Pūhoi-Warkworth motorway, in a McLaren supercar

The Prime Minister Chris Hipkins opened the new Puhoi-Warkworth Motorway on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Stuff reporter Jonathan Killick got to test drive the road in the new Artura supercar from McLaren Auckland.

Seven years in the making, the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway in north Auckland has been the region’s most anticipated piece of a road in a decade – and it’s open to the public on Monday.

The opportunity to drive on a pristine motorway with no other traffic in sight is a fantasy most Aucklanders can only dream of.

When media got a chance to take a test drive during the opening ceremony on Friday, this reporter knew it had to be done in style.

Surely one marvel of engineering was worthy of another.

Thanks to a mate who had a mate at McLaren Auckland, we made a quick stop on the way to pick up the new 3-litre V6 Artura supercar.

As you can imagine, it turned heads as we showed up to an event attended by media and political VIPs, wearing $10 sunglasses in a $400,000 car.

So, what was the new motorway like? Pretty smooth, as you’d expect of a new road that took “8 million work hours” to complete. But the views took my breath away.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Speed limits on the new motorway severely undercut what the McLaren supercar was capable of.

I mean that literally: green pastures and forestry blocks zoomed past the window as the McLaren’s torque pushed me flat back against my seat, leaving me gasping.

The drive features several monumental rock wall faces where crews have carved their way through rolling ridges.

Around 7000 workers removed more than 10 million cubic metres of earth, which included explosives to “blow up rocks”.

One such spot is like passing through a granite gate, to be greeted by a vista of hills and the Waiwhiu Ranges and Dome Forest in the distance.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The motorway offers a new, faster route north.

As for the moment motor heads have been waiting for – Waka Kotahi wasn’t saying when it will be open to the public, but the moment has finally arrived.

Even Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who cut the red ribbon on Friday, couldn’t say. Associate transport minister Kiri Allan had also been sworn to secrecy.

That’s because the transport agency didn’t want Aucklanders rushing up to queue for a Sunday drive and cause congestion on State Highway 1.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The views on the stretch to Warkworth are well worth the drive, even on a rainy day.

“The motorway is going to be here for a hundred years. There’s going to be plenty of time to drive it, you don’t need to do it on the first day,” Waka Kotahi general manager Brett Gliddon said.

Once open, more than 35,000 vehicles are expected to travel the stretch of road each day, including 1300 trucks.

Meanwhile, Hipkins said planning was “well under way” for the next leg between Warkworth and Wellsford.

“We’re obviously working through the transport funding priorities with [Waka Kotahi] and we’re in discussions with them about the next instalment at the moment,” Hipkins said.