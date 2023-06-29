Woman paid $16k after car's odometer was clocked by almost 100,000km

The 2012 Volkswagen Beetle’s odometer should have read almost 100,000km more than it did

A woman has been given over $16,000 after finding out a car she’d bought had its odometer tampered with – slicing almost 100,000km off its travel history.

In a Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal Decision (MVDT) in Auckland, Emma Burke was given costs of $16,486.11 after she was misled in her purchase of a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle.

Burke brought the car from 465 Motors Ltd in May 2022 for $12,995, where the vehicles' odometer read 45,600km.

It wasn’t until several faults started to appear that Burke realised the odometer had actually been tampered with.

She obtained a report from Volkswagen Singapore, which had a service report showing the vehicle’s last odometer reading in 2021 was 129,905km.

The MVDT found that while 465 Motors Ltd didn’t know about the tampering, the “absence of knowledge provides no defence.”

The tribunal found that the car sales company had engaged in misleading conduct, in breach of the Fair Trading Act, and ordered the company refund the cost of the vehicle.

“The only conclusion I can therefore reach is that someone in Singapore has tampered with the vehicle’s odometer before it was sold to 465 Motors”, the tribunal said.

After buying the car, Burke found that the passenger seat rail was broken, so that it could only be positioned as far back as it could go.

On top of that, the cars timing chain was loose, there was a coolant leak and the Electronic Power Control (EPC) warning light began blinking.

The tribunal notes 465 Motors offered numerous times to repair these faults, but that Burke declined.

In weighing up whether Burke had suffered loss as a result of the purchase, the tribunal found that there’s a stigma attached to vehicles with higher odometers, which means the vehicle is likely to be worth much less than she paid for it.

On top of that, she also had to pay for all the repair costs of the car.

When the tribunal ordered 465 Motors’ to pay back the car repair costs, on top of the sale price, it took 15% off the top, as had Burke got repairs through them, they would have been at trade rates.

Burke was also repaid for the airfares and accommodation she got when travelling to purchase the vehicle, as well as the cost of an AA pre-purchase inspection.

The tribunal ordered that all the costs must be paid within 10 days and that Burke must then make the car available for collection by 465 Motors.