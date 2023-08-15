Auckland rail crossings will be closed 45 mins an hour during peak commute

Rail Safety Week 2023 gets under way with a new advertising campaign. KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy explains.

Aucklanders are being warned that the way they travel around the city is going to radically change in the next two years, as the transport network shifts gears towards trains.

At a community meeting in August, Auckland Transport staff told Mt Albert motorists that with increasing frequency of trains, barriers at rail crossings in the busiest locations were expected to be closed up to 45 minutes per hour during peak commute.

That’s if they were open at all. AT is preparing to close all of Auckland’s rail crossings with barrier arms and flashing lights in the next two to 30 years.

Very little detail has been released on which crossings will go first, but an AT spokesperson told Stuff that it was preparing “business cases” for each crossing to determine which to close first and the cost of mitigation works.

For example, Lloyd Avenue is top of the list, because it has another crossing 200 metres away on Carrington Road.

However, Principal Engagement Planner Edward Newbigin told residents at the meeting that Baldwin Avenue, Asquith Avenue, Woodward Road and Morningside Road were all being considered.

“What we’ve got is a rail line along what used to be a country road, and now it’s like a motorway,” Newbigin said.

Many of the crossings will have to be closed before construction of the City Rail Link is completed, thought to be some time in 2025.

The $5.5 billion project is expected to quadruple the capacity of Auckland’s rail network, with KiwiRail predicting train frequency increasing to once every six minutes.

AT’s spokesperson said that the number of extra trains it could run over time would depend on how many rail crossings it closed.

That’s because of regulations set by Waka Kotahi’s Director of Land Transport under the Railways Act which require network operators to consider the risk of harm caused by infrastructure.

10 people lost their lives at rail crossings throughout the country in the last year.

A resident at the Mt Albert meeting said they were starting to feel as though they were “trapped in and couldn’t go anywhere”.

Newbigin said that AT was consulting on short term solutions to follow the closure of the Lloyd Ave crossing – more speed bumps and wider cycle lanes.

At present there is no funding available for bridges or underpasses to replace any closed crossings.

“We are starting at the bottom of a huge mountain. It will be a huge project.”

Councillor Christine Fletcher called it “the biggest problem” Auckland was currently facing.

“Grade separation needs to be done promptly and comprehensively,” she said

Fletcher told the audience that Mayor Wayne Brown would soon be releasing a manifesto, ahead of the general election, with Aucklander’s funding priorities for politicians.

“If we had the money, we would spend it,” Newbigin responded.

The closure of Auckland’s 45 rail level crossings will likely have a major impact on the city’s road network.

For example, the suburb of New Windsor is wedged between a motorway and the rail line, and closure of its two rail crossings would redirect traffic to New North Road and Blockhouse Bay Road.

Another community of around 20 houses on Sherrybrooke Place in Sunnyvale are only able to access their street via a crossing and would be effectively cut off without it.