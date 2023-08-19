EV car owner wins dispute after it stops suddenly, twice, on Transmission Gully

The 2016 Nissan Leaf bought by Rebecca Cooper, which was the subject of her successful Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal hearing.

The owner of an electric car that broke down twice on Transmission Gully in frightening and dramatic circumstances has won a battle against the car yard who sold it.

Waikanae woman Rebecca Cooper bought the 2016 Nissan Leaf for $20,000 in July 2021 from Katson Developments, which trades as Katson Imports or EV Cars.

According to a recent finding in the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal the car had no obvious issues until August 10, 2022, when Cooper’s partner was driving it up a steep section of Transmission Gully and it completely lost power, even though the battery was still 78% full. It was towed to a mechanics in Porirua and had its 12V battery replaced (not the EV battery).

Four weeks later the same thing happened. This time, the car was towed to Armstrong’s in Lower Hutt.

Cooper rang the director of Katson Developments, Martin Napier, to ask for assistance. Napier told Cooper he’d call her back the next day, but didn’t. She followed up with a text message, but he didn’t reply to that either.

Armstrong’s found that one of the cells of the car’s high voltage battery had unacceptably low voltage, and the module containing the faulty cell needed to be replaced.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The car broke down twice on Transmission Gully within four weeks.

Cooper took Katson Developments to the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal, and the matter was heard by adjudicator Jason McHerron in June.

Armstrong’s manager, Cameron Beales, told the tribunal that although the car was still operable, “towards the end of its high-voltage battery charge, the vehicle goes into a fail-safe limp mode to protect its systems”.

He said it wasn’t a fault he’d expect to find in a Nissan Leaf of that age and relatively low mileage (40,144 km). He said it wouldn’t be economic to replace the entire battery, which would cost $25,000 – $30,000 plus labour, and said replacing the module would provide a lasting repair.

Napier told the tribunal that Katson Developments wouldn’t provide assistance as there was a “very generous 12-month warranty with this vehicle” and it had lapsed before any problem arose.

Robert Steven/Stuff The car would go into a fail-safe limp mode to protect its systems, the tribunal heard. (File photo)

McHerron said whether the car’s failure occurred within the 12-month warranty period was not the primary issue. The issue was whether the company had met the requirements of the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993, which stated that “where goods are supplied to a consumer there is a guarantee that the goods are of acceptable quality”.

He noted that the car was only six years old, had relatively low mileage and Cooper had driven it for just 10,700 km when the fault arose. He also noted the expert view of a tribunal assessor, who found that the car’s problem probably developed within the warranty period but only came to light later.

He ruled that the car hadn’t been as durable as a reasonable consumer would regard as acceptable, given its age, mileage and price, and the car failed to comply with the guarantee of acceptable quality.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Under the bonnet of a Nissan Leaf. (File photo)

Cooper was entitled to reject the car and obtain a refund of $16,550 from the company (which excludes the $3,450 clean car rebate she received). She was also entitled to recover the $1,629 she owed.

Once the company paid Cooper the full $18,179 it would be entitled to collect the car from Armstrong’s.

Cooper told Stuff she had received payment soon after the tribunals decision was made.

She had since purchased another EV car, a new Peugeot.

“We were actually so happy with the Leaf until it stopped working. One of the reasons we didn’t get another Leaf was because it seems to be so hard to get parts for them in New Zealand. That’s why it took ten months to get a part from Japan,” she said.

STUFF Australia climate minister Chris Bowen says Australia is capable of more production of electric vehicle components, while wanting New Zealand to be on the same page when it comes to supply chains.

Cooper said her partner’s experience on Transmission Gully had been terrifying.

“I’m not sure we made it clear at the tribunal hearing just how frightening that was. It completely died while at full speed, with cars all around. Fortunately he was able to pull it to the side of the road. They had to block the road and there were emergency services everywhere. It was quite dramatic both times,” she said.

Cooper said the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal was “fantastic”.

“The fact you can pay $50 and you can do it yourself. You need to be well prepared obviously, but being able to do that and get that result was fantastic. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone in a similar situation. It was empowering, that feeling of ‘just has been served,” she said.

Napier did not respond to requests for comment.