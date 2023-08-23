Couple travel 143,000km in car, attempt to get dealer to pay for engine repair

The car, bought in 2011, had been driven just over 143,000km (file photo)

A couple who travelled 143,000km in their car has tried to get their engine repair costs covered by the dealer they bought it from – 11 years later.

A recent decision from the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal dismissed Paul and Michele Dawson’s application to get Cockram Motors Ltd to pay for repair costs on their Kia Sportage.

The car, which was brought for $36,785 in 2011 in Christchurch, began making an unusual engine noise around October 2022 – and continued to do so despite repairs.

The same make and model of their vehicle has been the subject of a successful class action lawsuit in America, where the vehicle owners were compensated for known faults that would cause the engine to fail.

After the vehicle’s engine began making a noise in October, the couple took it to a mechanic, which found the vehicles timing chain was stretched, and its gears were worn – they were then replaced.

While the vehicle still made noises after the repair, no excess oil use or smoke was being produced.

The Dawsons argued that the vehicle shouldn’t have failed so “catastrophically and expensively after only 11 years and 143,000.”

According to the dealer, the vehicle is well outside it’s warranty period of five years, or 100,000km – and it had not been maintained by an authorised Kia service agent.

Kia New Zealand National Service Manager Craig Buckey said the U.S settlement was not relevant to vehicles sold in NZ and that he wasn’t aware of any problems of this kind relating to Kia Sportage vehicles in the country.

The tribunal pointed to the fact that the Consumers Guarantees Act 1993 does not impose indefinite liability on the supplier, as the longer someone has owned a car, the more likely external factors will come into play.

Oil blockages in the car appear to rule out a manufacturing defect, the tribunal found, with the likely problem being that the engine was simply worn.

“It is important to recognise that, despite the engine noise that has been observed, the vehicle is currently reported to be running well with no evidence of oil use or smoke being produced.”

The tribunal assessor found the safety risk of the current fault was negligible.