Rare barn find Jaguar bought for just £1 set to sell for over $2m

The one-of-a-kind E-Type was discovered in a barn more than 20 years ago, and purchased for just a few dollars.

Cars worth £1 that sit idle in a barn for two decades don’t often find themselves on auction floors with bids coming in for more than £1m.

However, one classic Jaguar which was plucked from a barn in Worcestershire and meticulously restored to its former glory, is set to complete that exact journey next month.

On September 1, a one-of-its-kind Jaguar E-type which was bought for just £1 in 2000, is set to be sold at auction next month, with bids expected to be well over £1m ($2.1m).

Supplied A classic Jaguar E-Type initially purchased for Â£1 could sell for up to Â£1m when it goes up for auction in September.

The 1961 E-Type Series 3.8-Litre Fixed Head Coupe is one of only four “outside bonnet lock” right-hand-drive production Jaguar E-Type ever built, with the other three no longer in existence.

However, while the car may sit on a showroom floor next month with dozens of rich car enthusiasts looking to get their hands on it, rewind more than 20 years and you would have found it in much less luxurious surroundings.

The North Wales seller of the vehicle, who wants to remain anonymous, became aware of the car in the late 1990s after it had been sitting in a barn alongside another E-Type, the 9600 HP, the world’s oldest E-Type in existence.

Keen to restore the cars to their previous glory, the buyer struck a deal with the owner and agreed to pay for the restoration of both cars, in exchange for getting the E-type Fixed Head Coupe for £1.

Supplied Decades after it was decaying in a barn, the sought after E-Type is spotless inside and out.

“They were in a mess, they had been stuck in a barn for 20 years and they hadn’t moved, everything needed to be stripped down, a full restoration, it needed to be pulled apart and put back together again,” he told The Telegraph.

And that is what happened, employing an expert E-type restoration firm, the car was completely stripped apart from its smallest bolt, and then intricately put back together piece by piece.

“It has its original gearbox, original chassis, original engine, even the nuts and bolts,” he explained. “Obviously the paint is new but even that was done with cellulose paint, which would have been done the same in the period.”

Supplied The E-Type is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful cars of all time.

The seller estimates that the whole restoration cost between £100,000 and £120,000, and took two years to complete.

Fast forward 20 years and next month will see the owner get some return on that investment, with historic car auctioneers Gooding & Company expecting to recoup between £1 million and £1.4 million ($2.1m-$2.9m) when it goes under the hammer.

It will go on sale alongside another one of the seller’s most-prized possessions, a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 3.8-litre Roadster, the first E-Type sold. This vehicle has a guide price of between £900,000 and £1.2 million ($1.9m-$2.6m).

Strap in for a lap of Hampton Downs in a Jaguar XE SV Project 8 (video published June 2021).

Gooding & Company auctioneer Charlie Ross, who will lead the September sale in London, said: “Enzo Ferrari has been quoted as saying the Jaguar E-type is ‘the most beautiful car in the world’.

“This pair started the obsession and the auction really does afford an opportunity for someone to purchase two of the UK’s automotive Crown Jewels.”

The seller, who has built up one of the largest Jaguar collections in the world, is aiming to put some of the funds raised into a charitable foundation he runs, which supports education projects in North Wales for young people.

Supplied The seller is also putting a rare E-Type drop-top up for sale, too.

However, he also has another, more practical, reason for his decision to sell now.

“As I get older, getting in and out of the car is not as easy as it was, so it is better I part with it now, while I can still get in and out of it.”

The seller, who has been driving the vehicle regularly ever since the restoration was finished in 2002, has one wish for the next buyer.

He said: “I hope it goes to a good home where it is appreciated and used, not just stuck in a museum, because that’s not good for the car.”

Last week, the wreck of Ferrari that burst into flames in a race in the 1960s sold for £1.5million.

Also found in a barn, the 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I was the second of 13 cars built with the Pininfarina iconic spider framework. It eventually crashed at an unknown race in the 1960s and burst into flames. The buyer said they planned to restore it to its former state.

In 2018, a Ferrari Enzo that got cut in half in a road accident in 2006 was miraculously restored and sold for £1.4m ($2.9m).