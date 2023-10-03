Potholes growing in size and number on the Napier-Taupō Road

Potholes on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō are growing in size and number.

Axel Alexander, a Hawke’s Bay-based truck driver, said some roads were in a shocking condition at present “and it’s really pure luck that a bad crash hasn’t been caused by someone swerving to miss one of these things”.

Alexander said it appeared that potholes appeared to be taking much longer to fix than they used to, and he questioned why Waka Kotahi was not able to make at least temporary fixes sooner.

“There’s a guy who lives at Te Haroto [about halfway between Napier and Taupō] who spent hours helping about 20 people change tyres on Saturday night. There are heaps of tyres and rims getting damaged by the potholes. It’s no small expense fixing a wheel rim,” Alexander said.

Stuff A couple of potholes on SH5 (the Napier-Taupo Rd).

A video shot by Mark Sudfelt and posted on Facebook has been shared by hundreds and reveals the extent of damage on the road.

Byron Duncan, the owner of Tiger Tyres in Napier, on Friday told Radio New Zealand he had repaired five tyres and rims that day alone for customers who had hit potholes on State Highway 5.

He said the damage was bad, and customers were telling him they had also ruined the suspension, wheel alignment and brakes.

