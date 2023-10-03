Woman awarded $27,000 after her car's odometer was tampered with by over 46,000km

The BMW was purchased in NZ after being imported from Singapore, where the tampering is thought to have taken place (file photo)

A woman has been awarded over $27,000 after the second-hand car she had purchased turned out to have an odometer that had been tampered with – and was off by 46,270km.

In a decision by the Motor Vehicles Disputes Tribunal, Kerry Dyer was awarded the costs on the grounds that Fuzhou Holding Co. Limited (FHL) engaged in misleading conduct when selling her the car.

Dyer purchased the 2021 BMW 650I in October 2022 from the traders for $26,690, with the odometer reading around 41,500km.

She later found out that the vehicle had been inspected in Singapore, where it was imported from, with an odometer reading of 87,770km.

“When Ms Dyer learned of this information she was horrified and ‘gutted’,” the tribunal said.

Dyer had wanted a car that had done under 50,000km and “would not have touched it with a bargepole” if she had known the odometer was that high, she told the tribunal.

The tribunal found that while FHL had no idea that the odometer reading was false, the absence of knowledge provides no defence and that as the seller of the car they hold the liability.

“By representing that the vehicle’s odometer reading was 41,500 km when the vehicle has travelled much further than that, FHL has engaged in misleading conduct”

The tribunal thought it was likely that the odometer had been wound back or otherwise tampered with some time after December 2019, before it was imported to New Zealand.

An assessor for the Tribunal, known as Mr Gregory, found that the condition of the vehicle and its repairs were ”entirely inconsistent with a vehicle that has travelled only 41,500km”.

The odometer tampering came to light after several repairs were needed on the vehicle, such as a broken steering rack and the car getting stuck in park.

FHL sales Manager Yu Zi Tao said that the company had undertaken all repairs required of it and that these repairs had been extensive – around $12,000 worth.

Tao wanted the opportunity to investigate the latest faults, a broken mechatronic unit, before the vehicle rejection was allowed.

On top of a refund for the car, Dyer sought costs for the annual leave days she had to take to travel to pick the car up, two nights' accommodation, an AA inspection, towing fees and petrol.

In total, she was awarded $27,392.50 for the car and the losses she suffered as a result of it.

FHL were ordered to pay Dyer and then collect the vehicle.