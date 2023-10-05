Driver 'trapped' inside EV as it drove itself during brake malfunction

MG Motor UK has confirmed it is investigating the ZS EV at the centre of the incident.

A driver became trapped in his electric car when it began driving itself after a “terrifying” malfunction.

Brian Morrison said the brakes in his new electric MG ZS suddenly stopped working while he was driving home from work, forcing him to call the police from inside the car. Police eventually had to stop the runaway vehicle by allowing it to crash into their van.

Morrison, 53, from Glasgow, said he was “lucky” that the incident had taken place shortly after 10pm on Sunday, when roads were quiet. He said: “I realised something was wrong when I was coming up to a roundabout, and went to slow down – but it didn’t do it.

Supplied The ZS EV recently scored its first significant refresh, with improved range and tech.

“Then I heard a loud grinding noise that sounded like brake pads – but because it was such a new car I knew it couldn’t be a problem with them.

“I managed to get around a roundabout going at about 30mph, and then had a long road ahead of me, so I assumed it would stop without me accelerating – but it didn’t.

“I was completely trapped inside the car going at 30mph (48kph). It might not sound like it is very fast, but when you have no control over the speed and you’re completely stuck inside it’s terrifying,” he added.

Morrison called his wife in a panic to ask her to warn cars ahead of him that he could not stop his car, before dialling 999.

“The car was just running away on its own, there was nothing I could do. When I dialled 999, they sent police to help and put some engineers on the line to try and solve the problem, and they were asking if it was a self-driving car.

“It was the first time that the call handlers had experienced the issue, and they had no idea what to do. So eventually three police vehicles arrived and were driving in front of me and behind me.”

Supplied The ZS EV is one of the most popular affordable pure electric SUVs worldwide.

Police asked Morrison to throw his electronic key through their van window before driving off, but this failed to disengage the motor. After that, they instructed him to shut off the motor by pressing the power button three times, which also failed.

He was then asked to hold the power button for more than two seconds, which also failed to stop the car. Police then made him crash into the back of their van before he entered a more built-up area.

“After trying to shut the car down, my entire dashboard lit up with faults, and then it ... just had a big red car symbol that said ‘drive safely, stop driving immediately’ or something,” said Morrison.

“Eventually I came up to a roundabout, which slowed the car down to about 15mph, and the police van was waiting for me on the other side. I went into the back of the van while it was moving, before they put on the brakes to stop me.”

“After that, a police officer jumped into my car and did something which seemed to keep the car still. After I got out though, they tried moving their van and the car kept going – so they had to sit with the van there for ages until the RAC got there,” he added.

“I still have no idea what happened, but when the RAC got to me about three hours later, he plugged in the car to do a diagnostic check and there was pages of faults. He said he had never seen anything like it, and decided he was not willing to turn the engine on to see what was wrong.”

Morrison’s insurers say they are investigating the incident.

MG Motor UK said: “MG Motor UK has been urgently trying to make contact with Mr Morrison so that his vehicle can be fully inspected by our engineering team.

“We take this matter very seriously and now that contact has been made we will be making every effort to resolve matters quickly and comprehensively.”