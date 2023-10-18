World’s first solar-powered SUV goes 620 miles without charging

This is the Stella Terra, a solar-powered vehicle that can drive for upwards of 1000km.

A car said to be the “world’s first off-road solar-powered vehicle” able to connect remote areas with scant charging capabilities has completed a 1000km test drive across Morocco and the Sahara.

The two-seat Stella Terra, designed by students at the Eindhoven University of Technology, completed the journey “on every type of surface that a car like this could encounter”, said its designers.

The khaki-green sport utility vehicle (SUV) uses solar panels on its sloping roof to charge its electric battery, meaning it can drive long distances powered entirely by the sun.

With a top speed of 145kph, it weighs only 1200kg and has a range of at least 710km on a sunny day.

That means it is able to connect remote areas “where roads are less developed and energy grids are not as reliable”, and assist with emergency aid and deliveries, Thieme Bosman, events manager for the team, told CNN.

The team tested the vehicle in Morocco earlier this month, driving more than 1000km between the country’s northern coast and the Sahara Desert in the south.

Supplied The team completed a massive test across Morocco and the Sahara

Its makers said the vehicle had proved to be one-third more efficient than expected on the trip. The car’s converter proved 97% efficient in turning sunlight absorbed by the solar panels into electrical charge.

Its lightweight design made it less liable to get stuck on rugged terrain, and put less stress on its suspension. Electric SUVs are heavier than standard electric vehicles, and require bigger, heavier batteries to power them.

“We really start from scratch and design everything ourselves,” said Mr Bosman. Stella Terra weighs around 25% less than the average mid-sized SUV.

The car contains a rechargeable lithium (Li)-ion battery, which would also allow it to operate in less sunny climates but over shorter distances. It can provide sufficient electricity for cooking and charging devices such as a phone or camera.

The steering system failed during the week-and-a-half long experiment but the team were able to repair en route.

“[One of] the benefits of the solar panels on top is that we can have a much smaller battery because we are charging while driving,” said Bob van Ginkel, technical manager for Stella Terra.

Because Stella Tera makes long journeys possible, it has seats that fully recline to create a bed. When the car is stationary, the solar panels can be extended to maximise charging, while doubling as an awning for shade.

A major challenge is turning the concept car into one that can be mass-produced.

Alumni from Eindhoven’s solar programme student team announced in 2022 that their company Lightyear was beginning production of a car fitted with solar panels. But at €500,000 (NZ$896,340) a car, the company was forced to file for bankruptcy because of a lack of sales. The company has since reemerged with a new model that would cost $40,000 a vehicle and be able to travel about 800km between charges

“We aim to also inspire not only everyday people but also the automotive industry, the Fords and Chryslers of the world, to think again about their designs and to innovate faster than they currently do,” said Mr Bosman.

“It’s up to the market now, who have the resources and the power to make this change and the switch to more sustainable vehicles.”