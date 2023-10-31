Toyota global sales output hits a record 5.6 million vehicles

Strong global Toyota sales are anchored by the likes of the RAV4, Hilux, and Corolla.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s global sales climbed 8.3% in April to September from a year earlier to a record 5,596,183 vehicles, putting the world's biggest carmaker on track for another year of strong gains thanks to robust demand and improving supply conditions.

Global production in the fiscal first half rose 10% to a record 5,738,126 units, including subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., the Japanese carmaker said Monday.

Sales of Toyota and Lexus brand cars rose 22% in Africa, the highest among all regions, followed by 17% in the Middle East, as well as 9.4% in North America and 7% in Europe.

Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles for export at the dockyard in the IPC Car Terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Sales, however, were relatively weak in some parts of Asia, excluding Japan, due partly to economic slowdowns in places such as Thailand and Indonesia.

Toyota's sales in China rose less than 1%, as car buyers switch to electric vehicles. Its lacklustre performance in the country follows strong sales last year, helped by the government's stimulus measures.

The carmaker's sales jumped 34% in Japan supply issues with semiconductors eased. Toyota sold 1,825,965 electrified models in the six-month period, up 38% from a year earlier.

During last week's Japan Mobility Show, Lexus President Takashi Watanabe touched upon the country's insufficient charging network. "They're still limited in number, but we're also investigating and moving right now with a program for Lexus-specific charging stations," he said.

SUPPLIED Corolla meets... cross? The all-new Corolla Cross SUV is coming here and will bulk up Toyota's SUV range even more.

For September alone, Toyota's sales were up 10.5% from a year earlier, while output was almost unchanged.

Honda Motor Co. said Monday its global output in the fiscal first half increased by more than 6%, with sales rising 7.5% despite a fall in Europe and China.

Nissan Motor Co.'s global output and sales rose 2.8% and 5.5%, respectively, but it also saw weakness in China.