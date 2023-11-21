Emissions push means saying goodbye to the spare wheel

Emissions regulations around the world are prompting carmakers to ditch standardised spare wheels in order to save on weight and increase range.

It could be the end of the road for the spare wheel after new UK research revealed just 3% of new cars are being sold with a back-up in the boot in an effort to reduce emissions.

Manufacturers are increasingly ditching the back-ups to save weight and make the vehicles more fuel efficient so they adhere to tougher legislation.

An RAC (Royal Automobile Club) review of 313 British-sold models – ranging from the smallest hatchbacks to the largest 4x4s – found only eight automatically come with a spare wheel.

Supplied As an alternative, many carmakers include a tyre repair kit instead of a full or temporary spare.

The breakdown rescue company said this is causing a rise in the number of incidents where drivers need help in the event of an unrepairable flat tyre.

Its patrols went out to nearly 200,000 call-outs last year when drivers had a puncture and no spare wheel, up from 165,000 in 2018.

The RAC say many manufacturers have stopped including a spare wheel as standard to reduce the weight of their cars by up to 20kg.

This makes the vehicles more fuel efficient and allows them to abide by tougher emissions legislation.

Another factor driving the rapid decline in spare wheels is that electric vehicles often have battery packs in the place they would normally be.

The only British models identified as having a spare wheel as standard were the Fiat Tipo, Ford Focus (selected variants), Hyundai Sante Fe (PHEV), Land Rover Defender, Seat Ateca (selected variants), Suzuki Across, Volvo XC90 (not PHEV) and Toyota Land Cruiser.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “Getting a puncture on a journey has to be one of the most irritating breakdowns for drivers, especially if it’s as a result of hitting one of the plethora of potholes that currently characterise so many [British] roads.

Stuff New Zealand motorists, much like those in the UK, have had to deal with a proliferation of potholes on many of the country’s state highways.

“In the past, a driver could have reached for the spare wheel in the boot, but this new analysis shows that these are now pretty much a thing of the past, with a miniscule number of new cars sold in the UK coming with one as standard.

“It’s understandable, therefore, that drivers are increasingly calling on us to help them out of a tight spot, and it’s a trend we fully expect to continue as electric vehicles are even less likely to come with a spare.”

Dennis pointed out, however, that most customers buying new cars can usually add a spare wheel as an optional extra.

“This might turn out to be a wise investment if you are one of the many drivers who unfortunately suffers a puncture.”