Top Gear will ‘rest for the foreseeable future’ after Flintoff crash, says BBC

The BBC is to “rest” Top Gear “for the foreseeable future” following Freddie Flintoff’s crash, it has said.

There are no plans to bring back the motoring show with its line-up of Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

“Given the exceptional circumstances, the BBC has decided to rest the UK show for the foreseeable future.

“The BBC remains committed to Freddie, Chris and Paddy who have been at the heart of the show’s renaissance since 2019, and we’re excited about new projects being developed with each of them,” the corporation said in a statement.

“We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do.”

Flintoff suffered physical and mental injuries in the crash, which took place at Top Gear’s Dunsfold Park Aerodrome test track in December 2022.

Getty Images Freddie Flintoff is reportedly looking to return to television following his Top Gear crash.

He recently reached a settlement with the BBC of a reported £9 million.

The BBC hopes to revive the series at a later date, as it is one of the corporation’s biggest global brands.