Top Gear insurance costs ‘unsustainable’ after Andrew Flintoff crash

Top Gear’s insurance costs have become unsustainable since the Andrew Flintoff crash, show insiders have said.

The cost of insuring presenters to take part in potentially dangerous stunts has rocketed, with the BBC recently settling with Flintoff for a reported £9 million.

Sources told The Telegraph that the BBC would be unable to secure insurance cover for the kind of stunts featured in past series, rendering the future of Top Gear uncertain. This week, the corporation announced that the show is being “rested” for the foreseeable future.

“The insurance costs are through the roof,” said an insider. “They were already pretty high, but after the payout … no-one is going to want to do that, unless they’re charging more than the BBC can pay.”

Former England cricketer Flintoff’s crash last December echoed former presenter Richard Hammond’s near-fatal accident in 2006 while filming an episode of the show. “They were bad – what if the next one is worse? So the other option is to cut the stunts,” said the source.

Getty Images Freddie Flintoff after he crashed an open-topped Morgan Super 3.

Flintoff suffered serious facial injuries when his open-topped, three-wheel Morgan Super 3 flipped over at Top Gear’s Dunsfold Park Aerodrome test track in Surrey.

Hammond was left in a coma after crashing a jet-powered Vampire dragster at nearly 320mph at the former RAF Elvington air base near York.

Speaking at a Top Gear launch in 2019, Clare Pizey, the programme’s then editorial director, admitted: “Top Gear’s insurance generally is very high. They’re on speed dial to us.”

Chris Harris, who presented the show with Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness, said at the same event: “I don’t have private insurance for this.

“I have insurance for if I’m driving to work and I have a shunt … if it goes wrong on an airfield, I’m on my own. There’s no-one could underwrite that.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Former Top Gear host James May said the show should change its format if it wants to return.

BBC sources have insisted that they would like the show to return in a couple of years.

James May, who presented Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Hammond until 2015, said the programme should change its format, suggesting that it drop the stunts in favour of discussing the environmental impact of cars.

However, one former Top Gear producer told the Telegraph: “The thing about Top Gear is that it isn’t a car show. It’s not like they’re reviewing the new Audi. It’s a mix of I’m a Celebrity and It’s a Knockout. You’re basically getting presenters to do mad stuff.

“Everyone’s got their favourite bit – for me it’s them building boats to get across a pond, and they sink, and they can’t speak because they’re laughing so much. I also like the weird races – fast car vs train. Stuff where no-one even remembers which car it was.”