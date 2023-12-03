Greg Murphy: Defensive driving theory courses aren't enough to save lives

Greg Murphy says driving training needs to improve in New Zealand.

Not enough is being done to equip New Zealand drivers with the practical skills to get themselves out of trouble on our roads.

That's the word from V8 Supercars legend and four-time Bathurst 1000 winner, Greg Murphy, who says defensive driving theory courses aren't enough to save lives.

He wants a more practical approach to defensive driving, where drivers get behind the wheel and are taught how to react in dangerous situations. He said they should also be taught how to use vehicle safety features they may not be aware of.

Murphy, a driving safety advocate, was the guest on the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous celebrity interview podcast. Roading and driver training issues were a hot topic of discussion with host, Simon Bridges.

“Defensive driving courses is theory, it’s not practical. We need proper, practical driver training, and we’re not talking advanced [driver training].

“You’d go to a controlled environment, you’d teach people how to stop in an emergency, what they’re looking for, you’d create awareness around giving cognitive learning.

”If you don't have that understanding, and you don't know all the things you need to know about the technology in the car that is going to potentially help you, and I'm talking about the braking systems and that kind of thing, ... then you're at risk.”

DAVID LINKLATER Driving to the conditions is about more than just obeying the speed limit, says Murph. (Video first published in May 2019)

Murphy also spoke on the episode about his amazing racing career, the famous Holden Commodore vs Ford rivalry, and how two of his sons are race car drivers too.

To listen to the full interview, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage. There’s a new episode of Generally Famous every Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or wherever you get your podcasts - to get instant, automatic access.

Sky Speed is on Sky Sport every Tuesday and on demand here.