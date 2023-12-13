Auckland man paid $883.20 by Auckland Transport for damage caused by pothole

The pothole that Stephen Doyle hit. This is how it looked when Doyle returned to the site a few months after hitting it.

It took more than a year, numerous strongly-worded emails, an Official Information Act request, a date set for the Disputes Tribunal and a good deal of persistence and patience, but Stephen Doyle was ultimately successful in getting $883.20 for damage caused to his car by a pothole.

There was an “almighty bang” when the right front wheel of Doyle’s Audi S3 hit the pothole, as he drove his family over a small bridge on Leigh Road between Leigh and Matakana on April 16, 2021.

Little did he know at the time, but that bang marked the beginning of what would become a year-long quest for reimbursement from Auckland Transport (AT).

He’s speaking out now, following an article on Stuff about Audrey Malone’s unsuccessful bid for compensation for damage to her car caused by a pothole on SH1.

“I hear and read a lot of stories about damage caused by potholes and the often fruitless pursuit for reimbursement, and I suppose I’d like people to know that it can definitely be worth the trouble,” Doyle said.

He estimates he sent more than 35 emails to various staff at AT, many of which did not get a response.

Supplied Damage suffered to the wheel of Stephen Doyle’s car.

When Doyle complained to AT after the incident, he got a response from the Insurance and Claims lead advisor Jeremy Griffiths, who said AT was “only liable if we were aware that there was a fault or hazardous maintenance requirement and failed to act promptly in issuing an instruction to our maintenance contractor to rectify the situation, or to implement control measures”.

“On this occasion, the crew attended and were unsuccessful to locate any potholes,” Griffiths said.

Doyle went to the site of the pothole in June 2021 and found a repaired pothole at the site with a significant depression (more than 25mm) between the road surface and the abutment of the bridge/deck.

He pointed this out to Griffiths, who replied that the pothole had been repaired, that there was an underlying fault under the bridge that was being monitored, and said if Doyle wanted to escalate his complaint he should go to the Disputes Tribunal.

Supplied The Bridge on Leigh Rd., where Stephen Doyle hit the pothole.

In July an AT customer care case manager asked Doyle the amount he intended to claim for the damage sustained to his wheel rim.

Doyle replied that he didn’t understand what bearing the quantum of his claim should have on whether AT was liable or not, but in order to assist, said he would be claiming for the cost of repair of the wheel, tyre replacement, inspection of suspension, wheel alignment, and mileage for undertaking inspection of the road surface.

A few weeks after that Doyle wrote to AT to say he had received a response to a LGOIMA request he’d made of AT, which showed that AT had been aware of a fault with this section of the road, and that contractors had been required to re-repair the 'tomo' that appeared on the site on three separate occasions between January 15 and May 6 2021.

He said AT had been negligent by failing to ensure an appropriate remedy had been implemented, and had failed to comply with the Auckland Transport Code of Practise.

Waka Kotahi How rain and cold combines to make a pothole

AT’s customer care manager, Áine Conlan said the decision to reject Doyle’s claim was unchanged, and said potholes on the road had been repaired satisfactorily when they were notified, and AT had not been negligent.

In April last year, Doyle lodged a claim with the Disputes Tribunal for costs of $1,052.26, and emailed AT saying he was still open to attempting to resolve the matter.

When AT received notice from the Disputes Tribunal about Doyle’s claim, it queried how Doyle had arrived at the figure of $1,052.26, when receipts he provided amounted to $883.20.

When Doyle responded that the extra $169.06 was the cost of his mileage to and from the pothole site to gather evidence, AT asked if he would agree to settle for $883.20.

He agreed to that and on June 12 last year AT’s contractor, Downer, paid him the money, and he withdrew his complaint to the Disputes Tribunal.

Downer made the “goodwill” payment as a full and final settlement, and said it was not an admission of liability by the company, or AT.

Doyle refused to sign a settlement letter that would have made the settlement confidential between the parties.