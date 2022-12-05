Checking out the brand new 2022 MG ZS EV

MG Motor has launched its brand new 2022 ZS EV SUV, a big upgrade on the previous model and a serious contender for EV of the Year, were there such an award.

You see, this isn't just a vehicle, it's a response. This is MG saying, "This is what you should expect from a competitively priced all-electric SUV. This is the new benchmark." For any other brand to come to market next year with a similar vehicle, this will be the one they have to beat.

Let's take a look at what the MG ZS EV has to offer.

Style

One glance at the ZS EV and you can tell that this is a modern SUV. It has the height and space Kiwis have come to expect in this class of car, but it's sleek, even elegant - without the muscular, blocky feel of many other SUVs. Plus with 359 litres of cargo space, 60/40 split reclining rear seats and plenty of legroom, this is an ideal family car as much as a personal one.

One thing which really stands out is the seamless closed grille, a unique feature separating it from its peers. Here you'll find one of the car's two charge ports - so when you nose in to a charging station, the port is right there.

Beyond the overall look and feel, it's the little things that really shine when you get to know this SUV. Luxurious soft-touch materials fill the space, with red contrast stitching and leather trim throughout, fronted by striking LED headlights and bold 17" 'Propeller' alloy wheel aero covers. The ZS EV was made to stand out.

SUPPLIED MG's iSmart app lets you check your battery status, set target charging levels and schedule charging times to save on electricity bills.

Technology

MG might have launched its ZS EV to be competitive in price, but they haven't pulled any punches when it comes to intelligent technology.

Seize control of the ZS EV through the central 10.1-inch floating touchscreen, angled at 170 degrees for your driving convenience, and built to be impervious to both glare and the dreaded fingerprints. As you'd want in a modern SUV, you can easily connect your Android or Apple phone, plus it has built-in satellite navigation to help with any unplanned 'short cuts'.

Speaking of phone connectivity, you can monitor and control the battery level of your vehicle from your mobile device too. MG's iSmart app lets you check your battery status, set target charging levels and schedule charging times to save on electricity bills.

SUPPLIED Urban living and out-of-town trips are no match for the ZS EV.

Performance

Urban living and out-of-town trips are no match for the ZS EV, which has a range of 320 kilometres on a full charge, wasting nothing as it drives - its Kinetic Energy Recovery Systems (KERS) pulls electricity generated from braking and adds it back to the battery as you go. Additionally, delivering 130 kW power and 280 Nm of torque, you should have no trouble accelerating or overtaking when required.

The battery itself is insulated from external temperature variations to deliver optimum power and range no matter the weather. Plus, with a low centre of gravity, balanced weight distribution and flat-floor architecture, the ZS EV stays firmly planted around those tight corners.

And what about charging times? Well, new on-board capabilities in the ZS EV mean you can get up to 80 per cent charge in just 54 minutes from a DC rapid charging point.

SUPPLIED MG has combined all of its latest innovations in the safety space into a single platform called MG PILOT.

Safety

Of course, for yourself and your family you don't just need style but safety. And the best there is, at that. So what's the ZS EV packing?

MG has combined all of its latest innovations in the safety space into a single platform called MG PILOT. This is your onboard guardian angel, constantly sensing your surroundings, looking for hazards, ready to jump in to assist at a split-second's notice.

Speed assistance, lane keep assistance, emergency brake assistance, read traffic alerts, intelligent high beam control, blind spot monitoring, 360-degree cameras, traffic jam assistance, adaptive cruise control … it's all in here. All of this, plus partial autonomous capabilities and six SRS airbags should keep you as safe as can be when out on the road.

Price

MG advertise the ZS EV as a competitive mid-sized SUV, and that means you get a competitive price. The car comes in two variations - Excite and Essence - plus five colour options, with prices starting at $49,990. That's unrivalled in the contemporary EV space!

You can also get yourself a seven-year manufacturer-backed warranty, seven-year roadside assistance and seven years of WoF checks included in the package.

All of that, on top of the government's Clean Car Discount ($8,625 at time of writing), make this probably the best-value all-electric SUV that's come out on the Kiwi market this year.

Find out more about the MG ZS EV and where to book a test drive on MG's website.

