Motorcycle crash survivor urges road safety vigilance amid highest bike sales for a decade

Davitt Lavery almost lost his leg in a motorcycle accident. Now he wants others to take more care on the road.

To call Christchurch resident Davitt Lavery a seasoned motorcycle rider would be an understatement.

He has been an enthusiast for decades, owns multiple bikes and is a highly-trained former police motorcycle officer.

But no amount of training could have protected him from the terrible day in 2011 when a car ploughed into him, dragging him and his bike several metres down the road.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lavery was in a motorcycle accident in 2011 that almost cost him his leg.

Lavery was on his motorcycle in the middle of an intersection in Christchurch waiting to turn when it happened.

READ MORE:

* Police educate drivers on new speed limits on SH6

* Toxic cocktail of speed and too many vehicles threatening lives and environment

* New police motorcycles carry safety message



“The driver of the car never looked. He just drove straight across [the intersection] and right over me. I was lucky [to survive].”

Over the past four years, 2758 crashes involving a motorcycle or moped took place at urban intersections – 38 people were killed in these crashes, with over 500 being seriously injured.

Drivers are at fault in 90 per cent of crashes between cars and motorbikes at urban intersections, according to Ministry of Transport statistics.

Motorcycle sales increased in 2020, perhaps a knock-on effect of Kiwis’ inability to travel internationally.

While 8350 motorcycles were sold in 2019, it is estimated that motorcycle sales will reach 9000 by the end of 2020, the highest in the last decade, according to ACC.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lavery was forced to take a year off work after the accident, under going rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

For Lavery, now 60 years old, there has never been a more important time to share his story to advocate for motorcycle safety on New Zealand’s roads.

He was forever changed by those few seconds when the car hit him.

His right leg was broken when it was pinned between the motorcycle and the car, taking off half the flesh below his knee.

Lavery came close to losing his leg but thanks to skilled medical staff and a skin graft, the limb was saved.

He spent about five weeks in hospital and another 12 months in rehabilitation learning to walk properly again.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lavery badly broke his right leg in the accident, almost losing the lower limb.

For a fit and active man – he was a police officer and professional golfer at the time – the recovery was very difficult, both physically and mentally.

But giving up and being medically disengaged from the police force was never an option.

About a year after the accident he returned to work after passing two fitness assessments while his colleagues cheered him on.

“It was a humbling experience,” he said. “Maybe that accident did me a favour, because it showed me exactly who I was.”

It took about three years for Lavery to get back on the golf course, but today he plays as well as he ever did.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lavery has since returned to his on-road passion – and the golf course.

Lavery has since retired from the police force, but remains an avid motorcycle enthusiast. But today he knows first-hand how one mistake or moment of distraction can change someone’s life forever.

“I want to share my story because I’ve been there. I was one of the lucky ones, but I know what it is like and I know how things can change.”

While there was nothing he could have done that day to prevent what happened, it served as a reminder of how vigilant motorcyclists need to be on the road.

Last year, ACC accepted 4360 motorcycle claims, paying out $103.8 million for injuries. Statistics show riders who complete a road skills course are 27 per cent less like to make a crash-related claim.

More than 23,000 motorcyclists have completed Ride Forever, ACC's on-road coaching courses.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lavery is now encouraging drivers to take courses making them more aware of the dangers of the road.

As a trained motorcyclist, Lavery recommends driving courses and even had his own 17-year-old son complete one before buying him a motorcycle.

“You cannot get enough training on a motorcycle. It is about survival. We have experts out there who know their stuff and there will always be something you can learn, no matter how experienced you are.”

And his message for those behind the wheel of a car?

“Take a second look at intersections. Always. The lives of our riders depend on it.”