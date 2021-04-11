Homemade bike breaks down at land speed record attempt: 'I scared myself stupid'

Phil Garrett and a team of riders are aiming to break the New Zealand land speed record for a motorbike - on a 46-year-old, turbocharged Kawasaki he built in his garage. (First published April 6, 2021)

It took hundreds of people and thousands of hours to build, but only a few seconds to break a homemade motorbike chasing a land speed record.

On Friday, 56-year-old UK ex-pat Phil Garrett tried to set a New Zealand motorcycle land speed record on a closed road in Pendarves, near Ashburton.

About 50 people attended the event on McCrorys Rd.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Phil Garrett, left, and Rob Small a few days before their failed attempt to break a land speed record with their fully rebuilt 1975 Kawasaki Z1000.

The 46-year-old motorbike had been almost entirely rebuilt in Garrett’s Burwood garage by hundreds of people. It got up to 230kmh before it broke down.

The head gasket blew and oil spilled all over the engine, the tyres and Garrett.

“I scared myself stupid, but I didn't fall off and no-one got injured.”

The breakdown was due to a small miscalculation on the fuel to air ratio, meaning the engine was running lean, Garrett said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The turbocharger on the fully rebuilt 1975 Kawasaki Z1000 before the head gasket blew on Friday, causing oil to spill everywhere.

The bike was broken beyond repair and would need to be rebuilt at an estimated cost of up to $5000. Garrett and his team would attempt the record again next year, he said.

“I am very disappointed, but I am very grateful that no-one got hurt. We have to be honest and say: ‘look we didn't make it, but we are not going to give up.

“I think Burt Munro was watching me.”

Fellow drivers Rob Small and Des Bull did not get a chance to attempt the record after the bike broke down.

Anyone who travels over 200mph (321.9kmh) on the Bonneville Salt Flats in the United States, where Munro’s world speed record of 296.26 kmh for an under-1000cc bike still stands, is awarded a red hat, a prize coveted by many but achieved by very few.

Garrett said he had always wanted one of those red hats.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The fully rebuilt 1975 Kawasaki Z1000 is now broken “beyond repair”.

He initially built a sidecar racer – which took three and a half years, involved 500 people and cost $220,000 – and it broke the world record for fastest 1000cc sidecar at Bonneville in 2005.

But it only reached 272kmh, not the magical 320kmh Garrett was after.

A few years later he bought a little green 1975 Kawasaki Z1000 with a good racing track-record in the US, and went about completely transforming it.

“Our build team met every Tuesday for two years – probably about 6000 or 7000 hours have gone into this bike.”