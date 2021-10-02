Kawasaki's baby neo-classic Z650RS is coming to New Zealand

Kawasaki has taken the neo-classic styling of the Z900RS and given it a 650cc, LAMS-approved parallel-twin engine. Meet the Z650RS.

The modern-retro naked bike uses Kawasaki’s familiar 650cc twin-cylinder engine to generate 50kW/66Nm, with a tune optimised for low/mid-range power. That should make it more useable for new riders. According to Kawasaki, torque peaks in the 3000-6000rpm range.

As mentioned, the classic styling follows the Z900RS from 2017, with a single round headlight complementing an oval rear light. A trellis frame surrounds the engine, which acts as a stressed member, while green paint sits nicely with the gold wheels.

Supplied The awesome Z900RS has been downsized for the learner market.

A black version will also be available.

READ MORE:

* Triumph unleashes cafe racer-spec Speed Triple RR

* Pricing announced for Kawasaki ZX-25R

* Kawasaki Versys 300 will go further afield than the others



Compared to the mechanically related Z650, the RS version has 50mm higher handgrips set 30mm further back.

Supplied A short wheelbase, low kerb weight and meaty mid-range should make the Z650RS a nice corner carver.

The slim, pinstriped tank carries 12 litres of fuel. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.3L/100km.

Weight is kept at a trim 186kg fully fuelled thanks in part to lightweight wheels, which are shod in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

An underslung exhaust keeps that mass central, and a short wheelbase paired with upright forks should result in an agile machine.

Supplied Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but a black version will arrive alongside the green one. The black paint will likely cost a bit less.

A pair of 300mm discs up front are bitten by dual-piston calipers, along with a 220mm rear. ABS comes standard as well, to further improve braking.

Standard kit includes an assist and slipper clutch, analogue rev and speed gauges with a small digital readout nestled between, and LED lights front and rear.

Kawasaki New Zealand has confirmed the Z650RS will arrive in the country in November, with pricing to be announced closer to the time. Expect it to compete with the $13,599 Yamaha XSR700LA.