Electric motor scooter conquers Southern Alps road trip

The people behind the first electric motorscooter to cross the Southern Alps on the Trans-Alpine Scooter Safari are “stoked” the electric bike made it across the finish line.

Head of operations for Wellington-based FTN Motion Michel Roncara said that the safari was the perfect environment and setting to test out how batteries in electric scooters and motorbikes would handle the cold weather and the 250km distance.

“Before we started, we didn’t think we would get over the finish line,” Roncara said of the event which raises funds for the Cancer Society of New Zealand, Canterbury-West Coast Division.

Roncara said FTN Motion hopes to enter the Christchurch to Hokitika event again, dressing up a bit more. This was the first year any of them had competed in the event and after seeing all the “fun” costumes, they want to dress up like some of the other riders.

“The team are still very excited about the race and how well it went, and we are excited to hopefully do it next year,” Roncara said.

“With the distance and the weather conditions, it was the perfect test for the bike.”

The team did a bit of research before the event to see how well the batteries would hold up in the cold weather.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff FTN Motion technician Nicola Pippia aboard the Streetdog electric scooter during the scooter safari from Christchurch to Hokitika.

The team had a support vehicle follow the route just in case because the group didn’t know if the bike would cross the finish line or not.

The team anticipated they would need five batteries for the journey and they also prepared for the worst case scenario by having an inverter in the support vehicle to charge the batteries if needed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A rider with a fancy dress helmet on heads a large group of scooters near Lake Grasmere near Cass.

But thankfully the group packed multiple batteries because the inverter “crapped out”. The team only ended up only needing four of the five batteries.

The Streetdog electric motorcycle is a beta bike which is between prototype and production.

“The team behind the Streetdog have a huge passion for the work and being able to test the bike in those conditions is very exciting,” Roncara said.

FTN Motion raised nearly $3000 for the Cancer Society through the Trans Alpine scooter safari, on Sunday Cancer Society fundraising manager Heather Locke told Stuff that the event had raised over $350,000 for the Cancer Society and as she understood, it was the most ever collected form the ride.