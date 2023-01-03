It's a hell of a story Bob and Andiamo have to share

Bob Dolven and Andiamo in Baku, Azerbaijan. The bike will now become part of the E Hayes Motorworks Collection in Invercargill.

Bob Dolven and his motorbike Andiamo have adventured worldwide and will take one final ride on a trip to Invercargill where they will part ways.

Dolven is gifting his bike to take up permanent residence in the E Hayes Motorworks Collection.

The collection is a drawcard for thousands of visitors worldwide who visit the Invercargill store to view the unique collection of motorcycles as well as Burt Munro's authentic, original and legendary 1920 Indian Scout, known as “The World's Fastest Indian”.

Dolven, an airline pilot, left his home in Arizona in 2009 and on his 2004 BMW GS1150 has travelled through North, Central, and South America, Western and Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

They’ve travelled for 14 years in stages and covered some 130,000kms. Dolven documented his ride in the book Andiamo Full Circle.

E Hayes & Sons Ltd marketing manager Nick Hawes said Dolven would leave his bike at his last destination then fly back home.

When he was ready to do another stage, he would then fly back to pick up his bike and continue on.

He had been in New Zealand and left the bike in Christchurch with friends, and was back in the United States when Covid-19 rippled around the world.

Dolven felt the time was now right to end his journey, Hawes said.

Dolven’s Christchurch friends had visited Invercargill and the collection at E Hayes, and thought it would be perfect place for his bike to go.

Hawes said they were delighted to get Andiamo.

“In our collection we have bikes that have a real story to tell. They’ve been out there doing things, they’re not just off the shelf.”

Dolven also liked the fact that people could view the collection in the Invercargill for free, and that was a big part of theme on his journey; that people had been generous and helpful, Hawes said.

Hawes said the plan was for Dolven and his wife to fly into Christchurch around January 12 and then make the last ride south.

The theme for the ride is the “home run” given Andiamo will stay in the south.

They’re expected to arrive at E Hayes & Sons on January 14.