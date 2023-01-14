World adventurer gifts his bike to Invercargill collection

Bob Dolven and his motorbike Andiamo arrived in Invercargill on Saturday. After a worldwide adventure Dolven has gifted his bike and jacket to take up permanent residence in the E Hayes Motorworks Collection.

As Andiamo cruised easily in the south on a stinking hot day, rider Bob Dolven lifted his helmet’s visor to get wind on his face.

Not to escape the heat, but to dry the tears streaming down his face on what he described as an incredibly emotional day as he powered with a support crew towards Invercargill on one last ride.

Even after Dolven pulled up outside world-famous store, E Hayes & Sons, the emotions were evident that a global journey spanning some 14 years (in stages) and covered 130,000kms was over for the pair.

Dolven has gifted Andiamo, a 2004 BMW GS1150, and his jacket, which is covered in badges of the countries he has visited, to the E Hayes Motorworks Collection.

It was hard to tell who was more in awe at the store on Saturday. The people who had come to capture a glimpse of an adventurer and his bike, or the adventurer who was genuinely blown away by the store and its impressive collection.

Dolven said when he left his home in Arizona in 2009, he never expected at the end there would be an award or trophy of any kind.

“But this (the store) is my trophy. I’ve just met one of the family connected to the store (Neville Hayes) and there is staff here that have a tenure of 33 years. They are doing something right here, they care about their people, and it’s customer service that you don’t get any more,” Dolven said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Celebrating their arrival in Invercargill, from left, Colin Martin, of Christchurch, David Aller, of USA, Bob Dolven and his wife Tanya, of the USA. After a worldwide adventure Dolven has gifted his bike and jacket to take up permanent residence in the E Hayes Motorworks Collection.

“This is my trophy, and I’m happy Andiamo will be here and people can come and see the bike in the future. This is the perfect place.”

It is hard to sum up his adventures in one sitting and that was part of his reason to write a book, so people could share in what he had done.

When asked what wisdom he had gained from his travels; he is emphatic in his answer. People must look for the good in things to find the silver linings.

It’s the old-fashioned saying when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That’s pretty much how he started his trip.

He started riding and doing acts of kindness in America. Then he kept slowly expanding out country by country.

“There were times on my travels when I got into situations where I thought I would not get out of it, but things came good. You can go through something bad but keep looking for the good,” he said.

His favourite country to ride through was Japan based on its infrastructure, cleanliness and how people treated each other.

“There is a culture of respect.”

Supplied Bob Dolven and Andiamo in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Once his jacket ran out of space for the badges he started adding straps to the back of it to place more badges.

He knows Andiamo well and literally every scratch to recounting a slide on a road in Algeria to a sauce stain he put on his riding pants to always remember a night in Norway.

Some of the secrets to surviving his travels included having old passports to give out to corrupt officers and having an emergency stash of cash, sewn into a secret spot on his clothing.

Dolven, prior to Covid, had left Andiamo with friends in Christchurch. He flew to New Zealand earlier this month and the final ride stretched from Christchurch down south.

E Hayes general manager Debbie Hodges said they felt privileged to get Andiamo and believed the bike would be a drawcard as it certainly had a great story to tell.

The collection covers not only bikes but cars as well.

Andiamo will take pride of place sitting in the store with a 65 Chev Impala two-door SS on one side and a 68 Chev Camaro on the other.

Of course, Andiamo will now be home with another legend, Burt Munro’s authentic 1920 Indian Scout, known as “The World’s Fastest Indian”.

Perhaps Munro would have approved of Dolven. A nod from one legend to a legendary adventurer with a passion for bikes, who has gifted something quite inspiring to Southland.