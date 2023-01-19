Car dealer to pay $7k for not disclosing car had been written off in accident

The car had been damaged on both the driver and passenger side. (File photo)

An Auckland car dealership has been ordered to pay more than $7k after not telling a customer the vehicle they were buying had been written off in an accident.

The car had been in a crash in Australia a year before the sale, where it had sustained heavy damage and been deemed an insurance write off, according to a decision from the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal.

The 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was bought for $49,995 from Zodiac Motor Company by Manase Tokolahi in June 2021.

The disputes tribunal found that while the sale had not breached the Consumer Guarantee Act, the company had misled the buyer, breaching the Fair Trading Act, and would have to pay $7218.86.

READ MORE:

* Dealership ordered to pay woman $12k after selling her a car falsely listed as a hybrid

* Buyer's victory after new car's paint job bubbles after just six years

* Used car dealer abandons appeal over sale of insurance write-offs



The vehicle was brought into the country in April 2021, and flagged as “imported as damaged” during a border inspection.

It was then sold to Tokolahi second hand in June, having done just over 94,000 kilometres.

A year later, having done more than 10,000km in the car since its purchase, the vehicle started having problems with overheating.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Manase Tokolahi paid $49,995 for a Grand Jeep Cherokee, similar to the one pictured, before learning it had been written off a year beforehand. (File photo)

It was then, during a few attempts at fixing the car, that Tokolahi was informed the vehicle was written off in Australia.

Tokolahi’s insurance provider informed him that repairs to fix the overheating may well be too expensive, so he rejected the vehicle in order to get the insurance money paid out.

Tribunal assessor S Gregory advised that the continued overheating was likely caused by transmission cooler in the radiator leaking, or that the transmission fluid in the coolant was not completely removed from the cooling system when the radiator was replaced.

The tribunal found that due to the length of ownership and the distance travelled in the vehicle before the overheating issues became apparent, that the car had been free of minor defects and “as durable as a reasonable consumer would consider acceptable”.

It therefore didn’t breach the Consumer Guarantees Act.

Zodiac Motor Company argued that it didn’t mislead Tokolahi during sale as it did not know the car had been written off.

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires goods and services to be fit for purpose, durable and free from defects.

Tribunal adjudicator BR Carter decided that while Zodiac Motor Company was eligible to pay just over $10k, that they would not be doing justice to both parties if the value of the car’s use wasn’t taken into account.

“I intend to reduce the amount payable to Mr Tokolahi by $3000, which is appropriate to reflect the benefit Mr Tokolahi has obtained in using the vehicle.”

Following the tribunal decision, the vehicle offer and sale agreement between the parties was declared void and Tokolahi’s rights and obligations under the collateral credit agreement were assigned to Zodiac Motor Company, which was ordered to pay the full compensation within 10 working days.