Classic car club purrs into 40th anniversary

Member of the Nelson Jaguar Drivers Club, John Eales with his 1977 Jaguar XJS.

It’s been nearly four decades since Nelson’s Jaguar Driver’s Club was created, and they’re set to celebrate the 40-year milestone with a show of the car that brings them together.

Club committee member John Eales was bitten by the Jaguar bug in his 30s, but his memories of the British car go back to before he hit double digits.

He said he was just 9-years-old when he saw his cousin’s early model Jag and thought, “this is something very special”.

Later, while going to school in the Waikato “a guy in the local garage had a very nice Mark 2”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill-built car destined for Lewis Hamilton's father's lounge

* Car enthusiast tracking the lost Jaguars of Nelson

* Rarest Jaguar set for Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance reveal



SUPPLIED Watch as we walk down a lineup of Jaguar XJs through half a century.

“I used to love the sound of that when I’d hear it on the open road.”

After going through a few different Jaguars, Eales now owns a 1977 XJS and a 2012 XJ V8.

And when people asked how comfortable the 2012 model was, he said it was “like driving a lounge suite”.

Eales has been on the Nelson Jaguar Drivers Club committee since he joined in 1988 and said the club was “more of a social thing, it’s not all about the car”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Eales’ garage where he keeps his Jaguars is a shrine to the classic car.

“Cars bring the people to the club; people make the club.”

John Miller joined the club just months after it was formed on Queen’s Birthday weekend in 1982 and is the club’s magazine editor.

He said after starting with about 12 members, the club had gone from “strength to strength” with now 79 family memberships.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Jaguar Drivers Club member John Miller with his 1987 Jaguar XJS V12 Coupe which embodies the 1950 advertising slogan of grace, space and pace.

He called his two Jaguars, including a 1988 XJS and a 2009 XF saloon, “toys”.

“I’ve played around cars for 50 years; started work at the car factory, and I can’t help but being a bit stuck.

“They get under your skin a bit.”

Miller said what drew him to the stylish car was “they look cool, they go well and they sound nice”.

Strap in for a lap of Hampton Downs in a Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

The Jaguar’s advertising slogan in the 1950s was “grace, space and pace”, he said, and the cars “encompassed all those values”.

The car which has the Queen’s royal seal of approval, isn’t an everyday runaround for the men .

Eales prefers to get his out for holidays and weekends, while Miller opts for his more “practical” Toyota Rav 4 for round town.

The 40-year anniversary celebration, held at the Classic Car Museum car park will be hosting a special guest, being kept under wraps, on June 4, while the celebrations will also continue on June 5. Registrations are from 2pm on June 4.