Kiwis back electric vehicle subsidies – but the devil's in the detail

NZ First and National may hate the proposed “feebate” low-carbon car scheme – but a new poll suggests two-thirds of New Zealanders could disagree. According to a new nationally representative poll, 68 per cent of Kiwi adults favour subsidising electric vehicles to blunt the impact of climate change.

The poll, conducted by Australian research platform Glow, also found strong support for the ideas underpinning the Government’s current climate policies, from funding research to planting trees.

Its release comes as NZ First blocked the final arm of the Government’s low-emissions car scheme.

The survey – run in mid March, before the country went into lockdown – also found three-quarters of all Kiwis backed subsidies for renewable electricity generation and educational campaigns on the carbon footprint of products and services.

READ MORE:

* NZ First axes Government's 'feebate' electric vehicle subsidy plan, while Greens vow to take the policy to the election

* Climate change: Kiwis happy with government action but keen for more

* Government considered $2000 subsidy and age limit on imported vehicles instead of feebate



However, the poll did not name specific policies – for example, it asked if respondents support funding for planting trees rather than support the One Billion Trees Fund.

Similarly, the poll did not specifically ask about the feebate scheme, which aimed to financially encourage Kiwis to pick lower-emissions cars by applying either a fee or a rebate to newly imported vehicles.

Although the poll found 61 per cent of New Zealanders want electric vehicle subsidies introduced without delay, it’s unclear if the country supports the second part of the scheme – making newly imported “gas guzzlers” subject to a fee.

When pulling their support for the proposal in February, NZ First said it would negatively affect the drivers of heavy-duty vehicles, as electric versions are still in their infancy.

Victoria University policy researcher Dr Geoff Bertram​ said public support for a general concept without hard details may not translate into support for a thought-out policy.

“It’s nice that there’s that strength of public feeling, but the question hasn’t necessarily gone to the heart of the big policy issue.”

If public support was as high as the poll suggests, Bertram would expect to see politicians being more politically assertive about the feebate scheme during the upcoming election.

Michael Dodge/Getty-Images A new poll found two-thirds of New Zealand adults support subsidies for electric vehicles to mitigate climate change.

In the poll, two-thirds of New Zealanders said they support a carbon tax or levy on large-scale greenhouse emitters.

Rather than having a carbon tax, we have an emissions trading scheme (ETS) that requires companies that produce greenhouse gases to purchase one unit for each tonne emitted. This cost is passed down to all users and customers, large or small. The scheme’s reforms recently passed in Parliament.

Critics have argued the country should ditch the ETS entirely and replace it with a carbon tax.

Bertram warned the framing of the question was important.

“Was it: would you support a carbon tax? Or was it: would you like to dump the emissions trading scheme and have a carbon tax instead? One of those is a vaguely aspirational question, that it’s easy to say yes to. The other one is a solid policy wonk’s proposition,” he said.

“If the question said: is the emissions trading scheme a crock and should we have a carbon tax instead and two-thirds of people said yes, I’d be singing hallelujah, because it suggests the public’s got its head around the nonsense that’s been going on for 10 years,” he added.

After researching climate change policy throughout his career, Bertram himself supported many of the ideas raised in the poll. “We are eventually going to have to do this stuff. If the public is on side, that’s great. But how well on side?”

He didn’t believe the Covid-19 pandemic would significantly impact New Zealanders’ views on these ideas. “The Covid crisis wasn’t long enough to bed in a sea-change in public opinion… In some countries overseas, it probably is going to be like that, but New Zealand’s got off so lightly. We’ve had so many grounds for feeling pleased with ourselves, I don’t think it’s going to produce a sea-change.”

Glow lead researcher Eddie Kowalski​ said the poll also surveyed citizens in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. The results from all five countries suggests respondents think everyone must come together to prevent catastrophic climate change.

“This is a shared burden… There’s a role for government, there’s a role for citizens and a role for corporations,” he said.

The Climate Catalyst poll surveyed 1048 New Zealanders out of a total of 5256 respondents across five countries in the weighted web survey. The margin of error was 3 per cent.