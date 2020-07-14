Twenty-eight new electric vehicle charging stations installed in Wellington suburbs

Wellington City Council has set up 28 new electric vehicle charging stations in an effort to cut emissions.

Electric vehicles are easy to charge with a standard plug, but this prevents residents with no off-street parking from using the low-carbon option.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul, who holds the climate change portfolio, said the chargers were part of a programme to cut Wellington’s emissions in half over the next 10-years.

“Vehicle travel makes up 35 percent of Wellington’s gross emissions. Electric vehicles emit 80 percent less carbon dioxide than equivalent fuel powered cars.”

New World's 24-tonne electric, six-wheeler truck produces zero emissions.

She said for those looking to buy a new vehicle, replacing a fuel powered car was a practical thing they could do to reduce emissions.

Sustainability manager Tom Pettit said Wellington was the first city to take up the initiative in 2018, and there had been good uptake in areas where chargers had already been installed.

“This project is based on an international model in world-leading EV friendly cities, and is just one component council has in place to support the city’s contribution to reducing the impacts of climate change and reach our goal of a low carbon capital city.”

Inner city resident Josh Wright said having accessible chargers caused him to make the switch between a fuel-powered car to an electric vehicle.

“These chargers are a game changer for people like me who are keen to make the change, but who have no off-street parking.”

ROBERT STEVEN/Stuff The stations will allow residents with no off-street parking to charge electric vehicles.

Users will have to register to use the stations, and are charged for the power they use.

The chargers can accommodate two cars, with parks on either side of the station reserved for EV users.

Those who have offstreet parking are encouraged to charge using a standard three-pin plug at home, but are reminded cars should be off the road when charging, as cables can be a tripping hazard.

A map of charging stations can be viewed on the Wellington City Council website.