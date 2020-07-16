Wellington electric vehicle chargers are only being used 1-3 per cent of the time

Wellington’s electric vehicle (EV) chargers are only being used 1-3 per cent of the time they’re available.

It comes after the Wellington City Council spent $53,900 on them, while the stations sit empty.

Wellington City Councillor Sean Rush said he was surprised usage was so low.

”There needs to be a dose of realism when it comes to EVs, and the reality is that most New Zealanders don’t buy new cars, irrespective of how they’re powered.”

READ MORE:

* Electric vehicles on NZ roads nearly triple in two years

* Powered parks for the privileged? Wellington City Council moots EV carparks for the suburbs

* Three more electric vehicle charging stations planned for Coromandel



Kevin Stent/Dominion Post The electric car chargers can now be found dotted around Wellington – at a loss of parking to petrol cars.

On Tuesday, the council touted its 28 new charging stations installed in 14 Wellington locations to benefit residents with no off-street parking.

Since the first installation in September last year, each charging station has been used on average twice a week.

The total emissions saved by the chargers is 2.8 tonnes of CO2 – the equivalent to about 2000 petrol car rides from Karori to Cuba St.

Rush said at least part of the project was guided by requests from the public to have the EV chargers.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The number of electric vehicles on New Zealand's roads has nearly tripled in recent years.

Their low use was a reflection of the small numbers of EVs in Wellington, he said.

Rush warned the technical complications of EV uptake shouldn’t be underestimated – including their load on the city grid.

However, Rush remained optimistic.

“My expectation is if you build them, it will come.”

Not everyone wanted the EV chargers, and a charging station installed on the narrow and winding Holloway Rd in Aro Valley was contested by residents.

Kevin Stent/Dominion Post Brodie Fraser of Holloway Rd in Aro Valley was annoyed by the installation of an electric car charger.

Resident Brodie Fraser was annoyed by the installation of the charger, which she said made the street park for the exclusive use of one resident who has an electric vehicle.

Wellington City Council sustainability manager Tom Pettit said 1-3 per cent is an acceptable usage level.

The chargers gave suburb residents the opportunity to choose an EV next time they bought a vehicle, Pettit said.

“We need to be ahead of the game when it comes to getting chargers in place before behaviour change and vehicle purchases happen.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz The number of electric vehicles on New Zealand's roads nearly trippled in recent years.

If there were not enough charging opportunities for the 30 per cent of Wellingtonians without off-street parking it would lead to complications, he said.

“We might end up with cables across the footpath creating trip hazards, few charging stations creating “range anxiety”, and other challenges that having ample charging stations will alleviate.”

The usage was “a great start” with lots of room to grow, he said.

It had cost the council $53,900.78 to install the 28 charging spaces for its 25 per cent share of the project cost.

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul, who holds the climate change portfolio, said the chargers were important for those in the future who may want to buy EVs.

ANNETTE LAMBLY The chargers, dotted around Wellington, are used about twice a week.

“They may not be in their full usage now, but I know in the future they’ll definitely come in useful for that decarbonised world that we’re moving towards,” Paul said.

“They may not be working now, but I know when there’s more EVs on the market, we’ll see more of an uptake.”

Change is already happening, with the number of electric vehicles on New Zealand's roads nearly trippling in recent years.

Mevo chief executive Erik Zydervelt said the low use of the charges was fine, and the need for them would grow.

unknown/Stuff Erik Zydervelt and Finn Lawrence, the co- founders of Mevo.

“Use is not a good measure of how useful they are,” he said.

“When New Zealand’s fleet turns over, it’s once every 14 to 19 years, more and more and more of those will be becoming electric vehicles, in line with our zero carbon targets.”

Mevo does not use the council-installed chargers, but uses private land that’s owned by the council for their own.

Zydervelt said it was good the council was showing leadership and having them available.

“It’s to encourage a low emission future.”