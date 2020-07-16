Nissan reveals production-ready Ariya electric SUV

Nissan has launched the fully electric Ariya, a brand new SUV for the manufacturer.

Nissan is pushing ahead with its plan to launch ten models in the next 20 months. The first was the new Rogue/X-Trail and now we’re getting a fully electric model to quench the eco thirst.

Called the Ariya, it’s basically the production version of the concept introduced at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. It features new styling for Nissan, with slim headlights and taillights, a new version of the V-Motion corporate grille with Nissan’s new brand logo in the centre and subtle creases along the flanks of the car.

A low coupe-like roofline, 19-inch aluminium wheels with chunky wheel arches and a two-tone black roof paired with one of ten body paint colours gives the Aria quite a bit of presence. Size-wise, it has a similar footprint to the X-Trail.

Supplied/Nissan This is the new Ariya and it’s quite a handsome thing. Especially in that copper body colour.

Inside is quite conservative but still modern, with HVAC touch panels replacing a centre console almost entirely. There’s still a gear selector and storage space between the seats but nothing to join it to the dashboard like a traditional vehicle has. Nissan says it’s closer in design to a “sleek cafe lounge on a starship, evoking performance and intrigue than to a traditional automotive cabin.”

Above the touch pads are two 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainement and the other for driver instruments), with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Nissan will also integrate Amazon’s Alexa and offer over-the-air updates for the first time.

Supplied/Nissan There aren’t many accents or extra colours inside the Ariya but it still looks great. Those air-con controls look very slick.

Ariya’s voice command system features natural-language understanding and works with Apple Siri and Amazon Echo. The Alexa support will allow owners to issue vehicle-to-home commands like switching on the air-conditioning while driving. Neat.

Active safety is taken care of by the ProPILOT Assist 2.0 system, which offers hands-off driving under certain conditions. The Aria can also park itself if the key is within six metres of the car.

Power in the top-tier AWD Performance Aria is sourced from an 87kWh battery, which sends energy to two motors, one per axle. Output is 290kW/600Nm, allowing a 0-100kmh sprint time of 5.1 seconds. If you’d rather, a two-wheel drive version will be available too, with 160kW/300Nm on tap. A smaller battery is available too to offer a lower-cost Aria, sized at 63kWh.

Supplied/Nissan It looks a bit like a grown-up Leaf, doesn’t it?

As for range, Nissan says the 87kWh 2WD Ariya will be able to drive for up to 610km while the AWD Performance will offer up to around 400km of range. Moving down a battery size results in range figures of 450km for 2WD variants or 435km in AWD configuration.

The Ariya will help Nissan sell more than a missions electric and hybrid vehicles per year by the end of 2023.

Stuff asked Nissan NZ about a local launch for Ariya and boss John Manley confirmed that while it is firmly on their wishlist, details regarding when it will debut are yet to be confirmed.

Supplied/Nissan “Sleek, sexy and seamless” is how Nissan describes the design. Do you agree?

“Ariya is a great car and is much anticipated by Nissan markets all around the world.

“With regard to timing of release in New Zealand; Nissan's strategy is to accelerate the adoption rate of EVs in every market we operate in. Production and shipment, market by market, takes time and is based on market readiness, as well as homologation timelines.”

Australia is reportedly keen as well, with pricing over the ditch rumoured to be close to the Tesla Model 3, which would put it at around the $80k to $100k mark here.