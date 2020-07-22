How do we soothe electric vehicle "range anxiety" worries?

If you’re thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle but nervous it'll run out of juice, the AA hopes its new EV-charging rescue vehicle will ease your anxiety.

The AA gets about 70 calls a year from electric vehicle owners with spent batteries. A typical tow-truck can’t help. Instead, the cars must be loaded on to a truck to be taken to the nearest changing point.

But in Wellington, the AA’s newest battery rescue van will be able to charge the flat batteries of petrol and diesel cars – which will take up the majority of the van’s time for the foreseeable future – as well as offer electric vehicles a boost.

An electric car rescue charge, providing up to 10 kilometres’ boost, will take approximately 25 minutes, AA battery service general manager Mandy Mellar​ said. “People do have range anxiety when they’re purchasing electric vehicles… We just want to take away any of those road blocks.”

The organisation’s new rescue vehicle will spend its days in Wellington, as the capital has the highest electric car-to-person ratio, she said. “We thought it was probably a good place to start and test it out… We’ll see how it goes here.”

Switching fossil-fuelled vehicles for electric alternatives is one way New Zealand could reduce the 15.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted annually on our roads.

By 2035, the average New Zealand family is expected to own one electric and one petrol or diesel vehicle, as prices fall. AA motoring affairs general manager Mike Noon​ thought a mix of cars would also help smooth the transition. “It does in a way get them over that range anxiety, because they still have that other car… but they get to see the potential.”

Supplied The AA's new Wellington-based battery rescue vehicle can now come to the aid of electric vehicles that need a boost.

In Noon’s experience, the electric vehicle – which is cheaper to run – ends up doing most of the kilometres. “You’re not driving the large SUV for all your trips around town, you’re using the little electric vehicle – so it is actually saving quite a lot of carbon emissions and fuel.”

NZ Post is also battling range anxiety as it tries to reduce the carbon footprint of deliveries. It’s launched a $500,000 annual fund to promote electric van uptake. As contracted couriers and rural posties pay more for an electric van compared to a fossil-fuelled version, NZ Post is offering to split this difference with them.

The organisation aims to completely electrify its fleet over the next five years, NZ Post senior environment specialist Sam Bridgman​ said. In addition, it wants to help decarbonise the approximately 1200 courier- and rural postie-owned delivery vans. At the moment, only a handful are powered by the grid.

As electric vans “are a bit of an unknown,” NZ Post purchased five to let contractors take one out for a spin, Bridgman said. Today’s vehicles can handle a run of up to 100km on a single battery charge – which means about one-fifth of couriers and posties could make the switch.

Bridgman said the trial runs ease drivers’ anxieties about getting stranded. “People think once they fill up the van, surely it [the battery] will go down faster. But we’ve found that’s much less of an issue than people thought. It’s barely a factor… It doesn’t drain right in front of your eyes and you become very comfortable with it and that range anxiety goes away completely.”

If charged overnight, the electric vans reduce contractors’ bills, Bridgman said. “People like driving them… Until you sit behind an electric vehicle and drive it, you can’t appreciate how different and nice it is to drive.”

Still, today’s electrified tech has limits. Although a few AA contractors run hybrid or pure electric vehicles, the new battery rescue van relies on fossil fuels. Mellar said this is because it could be out on the road for 16 hours a day carrying heavy charging equipment. “It can’t actually be, at this stage, an electric van because of the operational needs,” she said.

University of Auckland researcher Dr Doug Wilson​ said range anxiety is understandable, as electric vehicle infrastructure is very limited compared to the network of fuel stations serving petrol and diesel cars.

“A lot of people don’t like using the last 20 per cent,” he said. “If I’ve got 150km or 100km before I start to run out of charge… you’ve got a lesser capacity that people are willing to stretch to.”

Michael Dodge/Getty Images Forget plugging in your electric car – in future, the vehicles will draw electricity from pads in garages and even on roads.

These limitations can heavily influence a car buyer’s decision, he said. “The capacity of a vehicle now is okay for 95 per cent of the typical trips around urban centres. But the problem is that people often make a decision on buying a vehicle for the other five per cent or two per cent of trips, which might be a long journey.”

Wilson and his team plan to solve these infrastructure issues – and range anxiety – altogether with their wireless charging research. “You don’t have to plug in,” he added. “It dynamically transfers energy.”

Wireless car charging pads, which sit on the ground under the car and send electricity to the battery, and wireless-capable vehicles will start to hit the market next year, Wilson said.

“As soon as you get into your garage, it’s going to start charging up for the next morning,” he said.

The next goal is to embed the technology into the pavement, so that vehicles waiting at taxi ranks, bus stops and traffic lights can get a boost of electricity. “That way you can extend your distance.”

By 2035, Wilson estimates wireless charging tech could be embedded into free-flowing roads and motorways. “You could be charging your vehicle as you’re travelling. These could potentially be a toll lane on the motorway… instead of a fuel excise duty, you're paying a toll to charge your vehicle.”

At the same time, battery storage will also develop, Wilson said. “Maximum distances will over time get better and better.”