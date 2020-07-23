SsangYong teases all-electric SUV

SsangYong has teased its first all-electric vehicle, the E100, due for launch in the first half of 2021.

Few details were revealed but the E100 will come as a mid-sized SUV with an “all-new design approach”. Though you can probably think about it as an electric Korando.

The teasers show styling inspired by the e-SIV concept, which debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. We can see a sharp face with the typical EV design cue of a closed-off grille and angular corner intakes. LED strips sit above the headlights, which look similar to the latest Korando. A blue accent along the chin of the car further points to the electric powertrain.

Supplied/ssangyong This is our first look at the electrc Korando – sorry, E100.

No other images were given but the e-SIV concept had a full-width LED bar across the rear hatch and an F1-style lower brake light.

SsangYong has released the images with the Korean-market badge front and centre, which hints at a home-market launch before it hits the rest of the world.

Supplied/SsangYong That badge is for the Korean market, which means it might be a little while yet before we get a chance to drive the electric SUV.

While official performance figures and information haven’t been confirmed yet, Auto Express was told last year that SsangYong’s first EV will have an LG-built 61.5kWh battery with a NEDC-rated range of 420km. We’d expect real-world tests to return mileage somewhat below that figure, probably closer to 300-350km.

It will also allegedly get a single electric motor producing 140kW but this may change.

We should know more during the lead-up to 2021 when SsangYong reveal the E100 in full.