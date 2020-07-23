SsangYong teases all-electric SUV
SsangYong has teased its first all-electric vehicle, the E100, due for launch in the first half of 2021.
Few details were revealed but the E100 will come as a mid-sized SUV with an “all-new design approach”. Though you can probably think about it as an electric Korando.
The teasers show styling inspired by the e-SIV concept, which debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. We can see a sharp face with the typical EV design cue of a closed-off grille and angular corner intakes. LED strips sit above the headlights, which look similar to the latest Korando. A blue accent along the chin of the car further points to the electric powertrain.
No other images were given but the e-SIV concept had a full-width LED bar across the rear hatch and an F1-style lower brake light.
SsangYong has released the images with the Korean-market badge front and centre, which hints at a home-market launch before it hits the rest of the world.
While official performance figures and information haven’t been confirmed yet, Auto Express was told last year that SsangYong’s first EV will have an LG-built 61.5kWh battery with a NEDC-rated range of 420km. We’d expect real-world tests to return mileage somewhat below that figure, probably closer to 300-350km.
It will also allegedly get a single electric motor producing 140kW but this may change.
We should know more during the lead-up to 2021 when SsangYong reveal the E100 in full.
