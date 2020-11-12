South Australia to apply road tax to EVs

In a move completely counter to how governments around the world are encouraging the uptake of electric vehicles using rebates and subsidies, the South Australian government is set to be become the first in the world to implement a unique tax on them.

Similar to the road users charges New Zealand places on diesel vehicles, the proposed new EV tax would initially raise close to AU$1 million annually, South Australian treasurer Rob Lucas said during the presentation of his state budget on Tuesday. The money would be used for road maintenance and the tax is expected to come into effect from July 2021.

Given the relatively tiny take-up of EVs in Australia, the projected income from the tax will place a particularly heavy burden on owners – there were just 412 EVs sold in SA in 2019 and there are currently just over 2,000 registered in the state.

Supplied South Australia could well become the first jurisdiction in the world to levy a unique tax on electric vehicles.

According to the Australian Financial Review Lucas said “Someone needs to take the lead. Now’s the time to bite the bullet and introduce reform. There’s great logic to it.”

“Someone has to pay for the road maintenance and upgrades and it should be the people using the roads,” he also said, adding that electric cars don’t contribute via fuel excise."

READ MORE:

* Lobby group wants 250,000 EVs on road in five years

* Australian auto industry sets CO2 targets - will NZ follow?

* Wellington electric vehicle chargers are only being used 1-3 per cent of the time

* Fresh incentives for electric vehicles to be considered by Cabinet



According to Australian website Car Advice under the proposal owners of electric vehicles would pay a fixed annual levy on top of their registration as well as a distance-travelled charge, requiring drivers to keep and maintain a logbook – or provide odometer readings annually, at registration renewal time.

Supplied/Supplied EV uptake is slow in Australia. Critics of the tax plan say it will only make it even slower.

After praising the South Australian government for announcing it was spending AU$18 million building a statewide charging network, Australia’s Electric Vehicle Council has blasted the decision to tax EVs.

“While governments around the world are using every means possible to incentivise the uptake of electric vehicles, South Australia reckons they have it all wrong,” said Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari.

“If the revenue from fuel excise is falling because South Australians are burning less foreign oil, that should be considered a blessing. Overall it’s good for air quality, it’s good for the health budget, it’s good for carbon emissions, and it’s great for economic sovereignty. The last thing any sane government would do is try to hit the brakes on this trend.

“It’s like responding to a drop in the tobacco tax take by slamming a new excise on nicotine gum.”

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), Australia’s automotive industry body, has also panned the move, with chief executive, Tony Weber, saying “The announcement that the South Australian Government plans to introduce a road user charge for low and zero emission vehicles (LZEVs) is simply beyond belief.

Robert Steven/Stuff The South Australian government recently announced it planned to spend AU$18 million building statewide charging network.

“All around the world, developed countries recognise the environmental and health benefits of low and zero emission vehicles. These countries encourage the uptake of LZEVs through incentivisation and the deployment of infrastructure.

Weber said that the proposal to tax LZEVs through a road-user charging tariff would discourage the uptake of environmentally friendly motoring and that the South Australian government was turning its back on the topic of climate change.

“We believe this charge will make South Australia the only jurisdiction in the world that actually opposes the uptake of low and zero emission vehicles,” he said.

“The automotive industry realises that excise, and the treatment of motorists and their vehicles, is a long-term issue. We recognise that road user charging is a complex topic that needs to be discussed in a holistic manner and on a national basis.

“But first, we need to have a sophisticated discussion about how we encourage the uptake of all low and zero emission vehicles into our marketplace. These vehicles offer economy wide benefits, including improved health outcomes, and will make a major contribution to improving our environmental scorecard.”

Lucas defended the new tax by pointing out the state government’s projected AU$18 million spend on electric vehicle charging stations and added that he’d been in discussions with other states and territories about the proposed tax and said he expected “other governments to follow South Australia’s lead.”

However, Behyad Jafari disagreed, saying “Treasurer Rob Lucas has described his move as a ‘no-brainer’ – remarkable then that no other jurisdiction on the planet has come to his conclusion.

“Unless every government in the world is missing something obvious that Mr Lucas uniquely understands, the Treasurer may want to re-examine the logic that brought him to this point.

“South Australia can’t hit their net zero targets with this kind of policy approach. The state is currently at less than one per cent electric vehicle uptake and now they want to introduce the world’s first EV tax.

“There’s little point spending $18 million on charging infrastructure if you are actively discouraging people from buying the vehicles that can use it.”