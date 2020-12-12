New Zealand Car of the Year announced

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC has taken out the title of New Zealand Car of the Year, beating out our own Top Car selection, the Toyota Yaris for top honours in the national award.

The ten new vehicles in contention for the 2020 award included the EQC and Yaris, as well as our Top Sports/Performance winner, the Ford Fiesta, our Top Large SUV pick, the Land Rover Defender and our Top Compact/Small SUV, the Mazda CX-30, as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLB, Peugeot 2008, Audi Q3 (the hot RS Q3 version of which got the nod for out Top Sports/Performance SUV), Kia Seltos and Skoda Kamiq.

The New Zealand Car of the Year, now in its 33rd year, is selected by members of the New Zealand Motoring Writers’ Guild, the professional body for motoring journalists from around the country.

“The Mercedes-Benz EQC is a brilliant vehicle; offering electric performance, handling, technology, comfort and safety, without having to ever visit a fuel pump,” said guild president Richard Edwards.

“And with a potential range in excess of 400km, ‘range anxiety’ is a thing of the past.”

Supplied Stuff Motoring also gave the EQC the nod as our Top Medium SUV for 2020.

Richards said that the EQC was also an example of how electric vehicles are nearing price parity with their petrol and diesel counterparts in at least some segments.

“If you look at where the EQC fits into the broader Mercedes-Benz range on size, specification and performance, its price is not out of place at all.”

We here at Stuff Motoring thought the same thing when we gave the EQC our Top Medium SUV win, reasoning that the fact it was an EV was actually secondary to the fact it was an excellent mid-size SUV on par in terms of pricing, specification and performance with similar vehicles in its segment regardless of their form of propulsion.

DAVID LINKLATER/Stuff The EQC is above all else an excellent Mercedes-Benz, with a stunning, high-quality interior and all the latest tech.

Mercedes-Benz Cars New Zealand General Manager Lance Bennett said the team is honoured to accept the New Zealand Car of the Year award.

“The entire Mercedes-Benz New Zealand team is incredibly proud of the EQC, and honoured to accept this prestigious award," he said.

"New Zealanders love their SUVs and exploring the outdoors, and we believe the EQC offers a new way to do this with everything our customers expect from a Mercedes-Benz SUV – including refinement, safety, style and practicality – plus the added benefits of near-silent EV power.

"Mercedes-Benz is both the world’s oldest car manufacturer and New Zealand’s best-selling luxury brand, and we strive to deliver the finest automobiles to our local customers, who expect nothing but the best. The EQC is a powerful first step towards our vision of a sustainable, carbon-neutral future, and we sincerely appreciate the recognition. Please look forward to seeing a lot more from Mercedes-Benz in this space very soon.”