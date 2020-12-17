Nissan's quiet EV project isn't a car but is saving lives

Nissan’s Blue Switch project allows its electric vehicles to act as portable power stations for emergency response teams.

After the earthquake and tsunami in 2011 took nearly 5 million homes off the grid, Nissan provided a small fleet of first-generation Leafs to help out. This was the start of Blue Switch, which took another seven years to properly get off the ground.

Being prepared means striking agreements with local governments and companies. Recently Nissan reached a major milestone – 100 agreements signed. Of these, 75 relate to how Nissan's electric vehicles can get straight to work the moment a disaster strikes.

Supplied Nissan’s Blue Switch project allows its electric cars to supply power to stricken areas for as long as four days per charge.

During those critical first hours and days, the electric vehicles can move around disaster areas and deliver power where it's needed most. With no exhaust fumes and completely silent running, a LEAF can be parked inside a building. It can recharge where the power supply has been restored, and then drive on to another hard-hit region.

At the Nagano volunteer centre in late 2019, the Leaf was driven around the community. "It's available to local people," explained Shuhei Kobayashi, from the Council of Social Welfare. "When you are in an uncertain situation, even just having a light will relieve you."

Supplied Inside the Nagano volunteer centre after Typhoon Hagibis in 2019.

After a disaster or in an emergency, electricity is usually restored faster than fuel supply chains, which can take months to stabilise. That makes electricity superior to traditional diesel generators, which are noisy and polluting. Electric cars also provide mobility.

The quicker restoration time of electricity compared to fuel means Leafs can be recharged for redeployment sooner, compared to getting petrol or diesel generators and vehicles around a stricken area.

A fully charged Leaf e+ with a fully charged 62kW hour battery can provide enough electricity to power an average Japanese home for up to four days and charge 6200 mobile phones. It can keep the lights and fridges on at a local convenience store, allowing people to buy food and other essential items or keep a nursery cool in warmer months.

Supplied The Leaf can power fans to keep houses cool in hotter months.

"We're using the technology now, for real solutions, to meet immediate needs," says Asako Hoshino, executive vice president at Nissan and chairwoman of the company's management committee for Japan and ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Blue Switch technology was honoured at the 2020 Japan Resilience Awards, where Nissan was the only carmaker on the list of winners. The program was cited for showing the potential electric cars offer during emergencies, along with their role in energy management and the battle against climate change.

Nissan's wider plan is to create a new "EV ecosystem," where cars store and share power with homes, businesses and the wider grid, not only during emergencies but every day.