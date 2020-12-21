Toyota's CEO really doesn't like the EV revolution

As Japan seemingly heads towards instigating a ban on the sale of combustion cars by the year 2035, the boss of the countries largest vehicle manufacturer isn’t happy.

Talking in a recent Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association year-end press conference covered by the Wall Street Journal, Akio Toyoda said Japan will “run out of electricity” in the summer months if everyone owned EVs.

“When politicians are out there saying, ‘Let’s get rid of all cars using gasoline,’ do they understand this?” he said.

Supplied Hybrids and plug-in hybrids like the RAV4 Prime have been Toyota’s bread and butter for years. But as the car world heads towards full electrification, Japan’s largest manufacturer is being pushed out of its comfort zone.

According to Toyoda-san, if Japan is too hasty in banning petrol-powered cars, “the current business model of the car industry is going to collapse,” causing the loss of millions of jobs. Upgrading Japan's electricity infrastructure to support an entirely electric vehicle fleet would cost between ¥14 trillion and ¥37 trillion (NZ$189.8 billion to $501.6 billion).

READ MORE:

* Nissan's quiet EV project isn't a car but is saving lives

* Japan looking at banning combustion car sales by 2035

* Toyota is back and it's a wonderful thing

* Do all electric cars work the same?



Upgrading infrastructure to meet a 2035 deadline will be costly but while jobs may be lost, new ones will be created. Plus, that sort of work will have to be done at some stage...

Jens Schlueter/Getty Images Japan’s electrical infrastructure will need to be massively overhauled if everyone transitions to an EV at the same time, Toyota’s CEO says.

Toyoda-san went on to say that, in countries like Japan that primarily depend on coal and natural gas for energy production, EVs actually worsen carbon dioxide output. Studies exist claiming both sides of this argument are true, though the typically accepted view is that while EVs can carry a higher carbon footprint due to the mining and manufacture of lithium-ion batteries, the fact that they emit no carbon during the vehicle’s active life means the total carbon emissions are lower.

When the batteries lose enough capacity to render them unsuitable for vehicle use, they can still have up to 70 per cent of their capacity remaining, so potentially can collect and discharge electricity for another seven to 10 years beyond point of being stripped from a chassis. That's perfect for home energy storage.

Repurposed batteries are also running supermarket chillers, forklifts and street lighting in Japan and powering car-charging stations in California. EVs can also be used as emergency power sources.

Supplied Nissan has technology that can allow its Leaf EV to become a mobile power source in emergencies.

Toyoda-san’s rant generally points to Toyota’s traditionally conservative stance on major change. It has championed hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the last decade or so as an easy transition to full EV power, which could come to the brand as soon as next year as an SUV shared with Subaru. Previously, Toyota offered an all-electric RAV4 which actually used Tesla technology before Tesla was a proper company.

The brand also offers the hydrogen-powered Mirai as a green alternative.

Despite the reluctance from its boss, Toyota also has solid-state batteries under development, set to debut first at the Tokyo Olympics next year. The company has plans to invest more than US$13 billion (NZ$18.2 billion) into electrification, with a goal of having electrified vehicles account for 50 per cent of its sales by 2025.