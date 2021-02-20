Quick Charge 20/02/21: this week in EV news

Ford to go all-electric in Europe by 2030

Ford is promising to convert its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to electric power by 2030, spending US$1 billion to revamp its factory in Cologne, Germany and make it a base for production of battery powered cars using Volkswagen’s electric underpinnings.

The new electric car, based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive platform, will hit the market in mid-2023, and could be closely followed by a second one.

Supplied It’s not just electrifying the Mustang – Ford is planning on going all-electric in Europe by 2030.

The announcement comes just a month after U.S. rival General Motors said its entire global fleet would largely be electric by 2035.

READ MORE:

* Lowest to highest: every new EV you can buy in NZ in 2020

* Lowest to highest: every used EV you can buy in NZ in 2020

* Quick Charge: this week in EV news

* The future of motoring is ACES: part 2



Click here to read all about Ford’s electric plans for Europe.

Meanwhile, GM is just out doing skids in the snow in its new all-electric Hummer....

Small, but perfectly formed

Fancy an utterly adorable and tiny city EV? Yeah, we do too, but we are all very unlikely to see the fantastic Microlino 2.0.

The BMW Isetta-inspired baby EV has been given a launch date, with production slated to begin in September, and more than 17,000 pre-orders already taken.

Supplied The tiny and adorable Microlino EV is heading into production. Still no word on whether the cool three-wheel scooter will follow it though.

It isn’t cheap though, with the entry model with a tiny 125km range (you can upgrade to one with a 200km range) costing a tad over NZ$20,000.

Still, it is VERY cool, and you can read more about it here.

The French can’t agree on batteries, but the Chinese can

French president Emmanuel Macron's vision for an “Airbus of batteries” where the French carmakers joined forces to build batteries for their EVs is faltering because... Renault and Peugeot are way too competitive.

The more than 120-year rivalry between Peugeot and Renault is proving too fierce to overcome, even for a 5 billion-euro (NZ$8.4 billion) project backed by the French government. Instead Peugeot and oil giant Total are pushing ahead without Renault, which may pursue its own plans with South Korea's LG Chem.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg Even French president Emmanuel Macron can’t get Renault and Peugeot to play nicely together.

You can read more about how this automotive rivalry is upsetting Macron’s plan by clicking here.

However, China has shown what can happen if you all agree on batteries (and have massive economies of scale too) with the appearance of more than 10,000 “swappable battery towers” in more than 100 cities across the country.

According to InsideEVs, the towers are for swappable battery packs for electric bikes, so that instead of buying bikes with battery packs, customers buy just the bike and use the units stored and recharged at these battery totems provided by a previously-unheard of company called Smart-BMS.

Tesla heads to India and slips in the USA

Meanwhile Tesla has got its battery game together and is heading to India, having agreed on a deal to build an office, store and R&D centre in the Indian city of Bangalore.

Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/AP Is Tesla building a factory in India? Elon isn’t saying. But the company is building a store and R&D centre there.

However, the chief minister of the state has claimed the American company is actually building a factory there. Tesla, of course, has not commented on the minister’s claim.

Read the story here.

What Tesla has done, however, is slip even further down on the J.D. Power and Consumer Reports rankings in the USA.

Electrek reports that the company has dropped down in both owner-surveyed studies in terms of dependability and reliability, but their owners are still extremely happy, with Tesla topping the latest Consumer Reports owner satisfaction survey!

Hyundai shows off sustainable interior and Skoda goes sporty

Hyundai kicked off its launch of the new Ioniq 5 with a preview of its interior a week out from the reveal, and it looks pretty damn cool!

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 has an eco-friendly interior with a slick new sliding centre console.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 (and the whole Ioniq sub-brand) was developed with the need for “more eco-conscious mobility solutions” in mind and the interior reflects that, with “eco-processed leather”, textiles derived from sustainable fibres, as well as material woven from fibres made from recycled plastic bottles.

Take a look at the Ioniq 5’s interior by clicking here.

While Hyundai shows off interiors, Skoda has revealed a new iteration of its forthcoming Enyaq iV SUV.

Supplied SKoda has shown off a sporty Sportline version of the Enyaq iV.

Following on from its existing naming structures the company has revealed a Sportline version of the Enyaq that will score standard 20-inch wheels (or optional 21s) with a stiffer and lower chassis set-up for improved handling, as well as exterior visual tweaks like glossy black accents, Sportline badging, tinted rear windows and LED headlights and taillights.

Read what else the Sportline version of the Enyaq iV gets by clicking here.

Jaguar to go all-electric and Ferrari play with hybrids

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that the Jaguar part of the company will go all-electric by 2025. The new business strategy, called Reimagine, will eventually see JLR becoming a net-zero carbon business by 2039, with a “dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies.”

Supplied The Jaguar part of Jaguar Land Rover will go all-electric by 2025. But there won’t be a new XJ...

The company has earmarked £2.5 billion (NZ4.8b) for electrification technologies and developing connected services, including a new electric-only architecture for Jaguar and Land Rover models.

Sadly, this has come at a cost – the next XJ, which was supposed to be all-electric anyway, has been canned. Quite likely because pretty much no-one is buying large sedans very much at all anymore. Even electric ones. And before you say “Model S”, 90 per cent of Tesla’s sales last year were of the Model 3 (small sedan) and Model Y (small SUV)...

Read more about Jaguar going all-electric by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Ferrari is reportedly toying with the idea of reviving the Dino nameplate for a 522kW twin-turbo V6 hybrid model. Audi, however, is going all-in and making its next R8 all-electric.

You can read about Ferrari and Audi’s quite different electrification plans here.