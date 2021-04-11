Lowest to highest: every new electric car you can buy in NZ in 2021

07:51, Apr 11 2021
DAMIEN O'CARROLL
The range of EVs available in the New Zealand market is growing steadily, so to help you see what is available right now we have compiled our annual list of every new electric car on sale in New Zealand, updating it with new arrivals.

While uptake the of electric vehicles is continuing to gather pace in New Zealand, the selection available in the new car sector is still relatively small and mainly high-end.

While there are a number of exciting all-electric options rolling out of carmaker’s factories now, their eventual arrival here is restricted by two main factors – the fact that we are a tiny market in every sense of the word (New Zealand’s total new car sales count for the year from every manufacturer would take a company like Toyota less than a week to build).

And secondly, the manufacturers currently need to channel every EV they can make into markets that are levying heavy fines on exceeding average emission targets. Both these things mean we are WELL down on the priority list for most manufacturers.

Just like the availability of places to charge them, the number of new EVs on sale in New Zealand is increasing at a steady rate.
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
The number of EVs available to purchase in the new segment has increased, however, and you currently have much more choice than before, with a number of more affordable options landing in the last year.

To help you see what is available in the market right now we have compiled our annual list of every new electric car on sale in New Zealand, updating it with new arrivals. We’ve left vans and light commercial vehicles out this year, because the list is starting to get a bit long now...

Under $50,000

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV is the cheapest new EV on sale in New Zealand - and it is also a very good one.
Damien O'Carroll/Stuff
$50,000 to $75,000

Mini Electric

All the fun of a Mini and all the torque of an EV. We like that.
Damien O'Carroll/Stuff
​Nissan Leaf

Being the most popular second-hand EV in New Zealand hasn’t helped the Leaf’s new sales, unfortunately.
DAVID LINKLATER
Renault Zoe ZE50

While this is the old Zoe, the ‘new’ Zoe that the specs below are for is available now.
Damien O'Carroll/Stuff-co-nz
Hyundai Ioniq

The Ioniq is a delight to drive and also packs one of the best battery warranties in New Zealand.
SUPPLIED
Hyundai Ioniq Elite

The Elite adds more kit, but keeps the same power and range as the standard Ioniq.
SUPPLIED
  • Price: $71,990
  • WLTP range: 311km
  • Battery capacity: 38.3 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 100kW/295Nm
  • Drive: front wheels
  • Weight: 1575kg

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

The RWD Standard Range Plus version of the Model 3 is a very hard EV to go past for the money, even with its patchy build quality.
Supplied
  • Price: $74,990
  • WLTP range: 448km
  • Battery capacity: 54 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 211kW/375Nm
  • Drive: rear wheels
  • Weight: 1625kg

$75,000 to $100,000

Kia Niro EV EX

While the entry Niro isn’t exactly cheap, like all EVs, you have to pay to get the bigger range it offers.
DAVID LINKLATER
BMW i3

BMW’s i3 is getting on a bit now, but it still offers near-peerless handling in a high quality and innovative package.
DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF
​Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai’s Kona Electric was a revelation when it launched and remains an impressive package today.
SUPPLIED
​Kia Niro EV SX

Same power and range for the mid-spec Niro, but more kit for the money.
Supplied/Stuff
  • Price: $79,990
  • WLTP range: 455km
  • Battery capacity: 64 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 7 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm
  • Drive: front wheels
  • Weight: 1791kg

​Hyundai Kona Electric Elite

The last time we drove a Kona Electric Elite we loved every part of it, except for the tyres. That is easily sorted though.
Damien O'Carroll
​Kia Niro EV Premium

The Premium version of Kia’s Niro is absolutely packed with kit.
Nile Bijoux/Stuff
BMW i3s

For more money you can get an i3 that adds an ‘s’ and more power. There’s also slightly less range, but even more fun.
DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF
Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Quite possibly the best thing Tesla sells in this part of the world, the AWD Long Range version of the Model S is a compelling package.
Damien O'Carroll/Stuff
  • Price: $92,900
  • WLTP range: 580km
  • Battery capacity: 79.5 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/192,000km
  • Power/torque: 147kW front/188kW rear
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 1844kg
  • Click here to read our latest road test of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range

$100,000 to $150,000

Tesla Model 3 Performance

You can get a Model 3 with supercar speed, but you will need to shell out more for it.
DAVID LINKLATER
Audi e-tron 50

The E-tron 50 is the cheapest way to get superb Audi quality powered by electric motors.
AUDI / SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz EQC 400

Peerless luxury and superb quality make Mercedes-Benz’s EQC 400 stand out from the pack.
DAVID LINKLATER/Stuff
Jaguar I-Pace S

Grace, save and pace have always been Jaguar’s traditional values and the I-Pace certainly delivers on all three.
SUPPLIED
Audi e-tron 55/55 Advanced

The e-tron 55 offers more power, more range and more Audi.
DAVID LINKLATER
BMW iX3

BMW haven’t revealed a price or on-sale date for the iX3, but it’s not far away.
Supplied/BMW
  • Price: TBA (but likely to be around Mercedes, Audi and Jaguar pricing unless BMW have got it awfully wrong...)
  • WLTP range: 520km
  • Battery capacity: 80 kWh
  • Battery warranty: TBA (likely to be at least 8 years/160,000km)
  • Power/torque: 210kW/400Nm
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2260kg

$150,000 to $200,000

Jaguar I-Pace SE

The SE is probably the best place to start in the I-Pace range, offering the standard equipment to justify its price better than the entry car does.
Nile Bijoux/Stuff
Tesla Model S Long Range

The Model 3 has obscured the Model S a bit these days, particularly with its handling skills.
supplied
  • Price: $159,990
  • WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 663km)
  • Battery capacity: n/a
  • Battery warranty: n/a
  • Power/torque: 500kW
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: n/a

Audi e-tron 55 Sportback

Fancy an e-tron but in funny ‘SUV coupe’ guise? Well Audi has just the thing for you...
Nile Bijoux/Stuff
Jaguar I-Pace HSE

The top-spec I-Pace brings more equipment and more luxury.
Richard Bosselman
  • Price: $169,900
  • WLTP range: 470km
  • Battery capacity: 90 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 294kW/696Nm
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2133kg

Porsche Taycan

We haven’t driven the entry-level RWD Taycan yet, but we can’t wait to!
Supplied
  • Price: $173,900
  • WLTP range: 431km
  • Battery capacity: 79.2 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 300kW/345Nm
  • Drive: rear wheels
  • Weight: 2050kg

Tesla Model X Long Range

If you want to stand out from the crowd, the best way to do that is in a Model X. Particularly when you open the doors.
DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF
  • Price: $174,990
  • WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 580km)
  • Battery capacity: n/a
  • Battery warranty: n/a
  • Power/torque: 500kW
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: n/a

Audi e-tron GT

Based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, we already know the e-tron GT will be good.
Supplied
  • Price: $194,500
  • WLTP range: 487km
  • Battery capacity: 93 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 350kW/630Nm (390kW/640Nm Boost mode)
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2200kg

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

A super-quick Porsche EV in rugged wagon guise? Oh yes...
Supplied
  • Price: $194,900
  • WLTP range: 456km
  • Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 350kW/500Nm
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2245kg

$200,000 to $250,000

Porsche Taycan 4S

The 4S adds AWD and more power to the Taycan recipe.
Supplied
Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla’s latest upgrade to teh Model S promises to be its maddest yet. You can order one now, but you won’t get it until 2022.
Supplied
  • Price: $209,900
  • WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 628km)
  • Battery capacity: n/a
  • Battery warranty: n/a
  • Power/torque: 761kW
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: n/a

Tesla Model X Plaid

The Model X gets in on the Plaid treatment as well. Same timings apply.
Supplied
  • Price: $209,990
  • WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 547km)
  • Battery capacity: n/a
  • Battery warranty: n/a
  • Power/torque: 761kW
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: n/a

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

The range of Taycan’s available is a bit bewildering, but we’re certainly not complaining about more Porsches being available.
Supplied
  • Price: $214,900
  • WLTP range: 452km
  • Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 420kW/650Nm
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2245kg

$250,000 and up

Tesla Model S Plaid Plus

The Model S Plaid Plus promises true tri-motor madness, with surreal acceleration.
Supplied
  • Price: $267,900
  • WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimates 837km)
  • Battery capacity: n/a
  • Battery warranty: n/a
  • Power/torque: 820kW
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: n/a

Audi RS e-tron GT

RS Audi’s have always been about feral acceleration and belligerent noise. We imagine the e-tron will measure up, even with electric motors.
Supplied
  • Price: $273,500
  • WLTP range: 472km
  • Battery capacity: 93 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 440kW/830Nm (475kW/830Nm Boost mode)
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2200kg

Porsche Taycan Turbo

The best thing about the Taycan is that it is a proper Porsche that just happens to be an EV. Big difference to the other way around.
SUPPLIED/Porsche
  • Price: $289,900
  • WLTP range: 452km
  • Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 500kW/850Nm
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2305kg

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

This picture sums up everything about why we are hanging out to get our hands on the Turbo Cross Turismo. Anyone got a spare paddock?
Supplied
  • Price: $292,900
  • WLTP range: 452km
  • Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
  • Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
  • Power/torque: 500kW/850Nm
  • Drive: all wheels
  • Weight: 2320kg

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Our favourite EV of 2020 is a superb blend of incredibly quality, searing performance and satisfying handling all wrapped up in a visually stunning package.
Nile Bijoux/Stuff
