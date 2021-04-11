Lowest to highest: every new electric car you can buy in NZ in 2021
While uptake the of electric vehicles is continuing to gather pace in New Zealand, the selection available in the new car sector is still relatively small and mainly high-end.
While there are a number of exciting all-electric options rolling out of carmaker’s factories now, their eventual arrival here is restricted by two main factors – the fact that we are a tiny market in every sense of the word (New Zealand’s total new car sales count for the year from every manufacturer would take a company like Toyota less than a week to build).
And secondly, the manufacturers currently need to channel every EV they can make into markets that are levying heavy fines on exceeding average emission targets. Both these things mean we are WELL down on the priority list for most manufacturers.
The number of EVs available to purchase in the new segment has increased, however, and you currently have much more choice than before, with a number of more affordable options landing in the last year.
To help you see what is available in the market right now we have compiled our annual list of every new electric car on sale in New Zealand, updating it with new arrivals. We’ve left vans and light commercial vehicles out this year, because the list is starting to get a bit long now...
Under $50,000
- Price: $48,990
- WLTP range: 263km
- Battery capacity: 44.5 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 105kW/353Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1532kg
$50,000 to $75,000
- Price: $59,990
- WLTP range: 217km
- Battery capacity: 32.6 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 135kW/270Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1365kg
- Price: $61,990
- WLTP range: 270km
- Battery capacity: 40 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 110kW/320Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1594kg
- Price: $65,990
- WLTP range: 395km
- Battery capacity: 52 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 100kW/220Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1468kg
- Price: $65,990
- WLTP range: 311km
- Battery capacity: 38.3 kWh
- Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 100kW/295Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1575kg
- Price: $71,990
- WLTP range: 311km
- Battery capacity: 38.3 kWh
- Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 100kW/295Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1575kg
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
- Price: $74,990
- WLTP range: 448km
- Battery capacity: 54 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 211kW/375Nm
- Drive: rear wheels
- Weight: 1625kg
$75,000 to $100,000
- Price: $77,990
- WLTP range: 455km
- Battery capacity: 64 kWh
- Battery warranty: 7 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1791kg
- Price: $78,700
- WLTP range: 335km
- Battery capacity: 42 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 125kW/250Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1345kg
- Price: $78,990
- WLTP range: 484km
- Battery capacity: 64 kWh
- Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1743kg
- Price: $79,990
- WLTP range: 455km
- Battery capacity: 64 kWh
- Battery warranty: 7 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1791kg
- Price: $85,990
- WLTP range: 484km
- Battery capacity: 64 kWh
- Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1743kg
- Price: $85,990
- WLTP range: 455km
- Battery capacity: 64 kWh
- Battery warranty: 7 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1791kg
- Price: $87,500
- WLTP range: 325km
- Battery capacity: 42 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 135kW/270Nm
- Drive: front wheels
- Weight: 1365kg
- Price: $92,900
- WLTP range: 580km
- Battery capacity: 79.5 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/192,000km
- Power/torque: 147kW front/188kW rear
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 1844kg
$100,000 to $150,000
- Price: $105,900
- WLTP range: 567km
- Battery capacity: 79.5 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/192,000km
- Power/torque: 147kW front/211kW rear
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 1844kg
- Price: $119,900
- WLTP range: 336km
- Battery capacity: 71 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 230kW/540Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2490kg
- Price: $142,900 (standard), $148,800 (Electric Art Line)
- WLTP range: 434km
- Battery capacity: 80 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 300kW/760Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2,522kg
- Price: $149,900
- WLTP range: 470km
- Battery capacity: 90 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 294kW/696Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2133kg
- Price: $150,500 (55), $158,900 (55 Advanced)
- WLTP range: 417km
- Battery capacity: 95 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 265kW/561Nm (300kW/664Nm Boost mode)
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2560kg
- Price: TBA (but likely to be around Mercedes, Audi and Jaguar pricing unless BMW have got it awfully wrong...)
- WLTP range: 520km
- Battery capacity: 80 kWh
- Battery warranty: TBA (likely to be at least 8 years/160,000km)
- Power/torque: 210kW/400Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2260kg
$150,000 to $200,000
- Price: $159,000
- WLTP range: 470km
- Battery capacity: 90 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 294kW/696Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2133kg
- Price: $159,990
- WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 663km)
- Battery capacity: n/a
- Battery warranty: n/a
- Power/torque: 500kW
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: n/a
- Price: $169,900
- WLTP range: 446km
- Battery capacity: 95 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 265kW/561Nm (300kW/664Nm Boost mode)
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2595kg
- Price: $169,900
- WLTP range: 470km
- Battery capacity: 90 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 294kW/696Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2133kg
- Price: $173,900
- WLTP range: 431km
- Battery capacity: 79.2 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 300kW/345Nm
- Drive: rear wheels
- Weight: 2050kg
- Price: $174,990
- WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 580km)
- Battery capacity: n/a
- Battery warranty: n/a
- Power/torque: 500kW
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: n/a
- Price: $194,500
- WLTP range: 487km
- Battery capacity: 93 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 350kW/630Nm (390kW/640Nm Boost mode)
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2200kg
Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
- Price: $194,900
- WLTP range: 456km
- Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 350kW/500Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2245kg
$200,000 to $250,000
- Price: $203,900
- WLTP range: 408km
- Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 390kW/640Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2140kg
- Price: $209,900
- WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 628km)
- Battery capacity: n/a
- Battery warranty: n/a
- Power/torque: 761kW
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: n/a
- Price: $209,990
- WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 547km)
- Battery capacity: n/a
- Battery warranty: n/a
- Power/torque: 761kW
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: n/a
Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo
- Price: $214,900
- WLTP range: 452km
- Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 420kW/650Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2245kg
$250,000 and up
- Price: $267,900
- WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimates 837km)
- Battery capacity: n/a
- Battery warranty: n/a
- Power/torque: 820kW
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: n/a
- Price: $273,500
- WLTP range: 472km
- Battery capacity: 93 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 440kW/830Nm (475kW/830Nm Boost mode)
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2200kg
- Price: $289,900
- WLTP range: 452km
- Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 500kW/850Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2305kg
Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo
- Price: $292,900
- WLTP range: 452km
- Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 500kW/850Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2320kg
- Price: $366,900
- WLTP range: 416km
- Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh
- Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km
- Power/torque: 560kW/1050Nm
- Drive: all wheels
- Weight: 2295kg
