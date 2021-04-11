Lowest to highest: every new electric car you can buy in NZ in 2021

The range of EVs available in the New Zealand market is growing steadily, so to help you see what is available right now we have compiled our annual list of every new electric car on sale in New Zealand, updating it with new arrivals.

While uptake the of electric vehicles is continuing to gather pace in New Zealand, the selection available in the new car sector is still relatively small and mainly high-end.

While there are a number of exciting all-electric options rolling out of carmaker’s factories now, their eventual arrival here is restricted by two main factors – the fact that we are a tiny market in every sense of the word (New Zealand’s total new car sales count for the year from every manufacturer would take a company like Toyota less than a week to build).

And secondly, the manufacturers currently need to channel every EV they can make into markets that are levying heavy fines on exceeding average emission targets. Both these things mean we are WELL down on the priority list for most manufacturers.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Just like the availability of places to charge them, the number of new EVs on sale in New Zealand is increasing at a steady rate.

The number of EVs available to purchase in the new segment has increased, however, and you currently have much more choice than before, with a number of more affordable options landing in the last year.

To help you see what is available in the market right now we have compiled our annual list of every new electric car on sale in New Zealand, updating it with new arrivals. We’ve left vans and light commercial vehicles out this year, because the list is starting to get a bit long now...

To see what is coming later this year and beyond, you can check out ‘Everything electric coming in 2021’ by clicking here, or for our recommendations for what you should consider in the various price bands (new and used) click here.

Under $50,000

MG ZS EV

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff MG ZS EV is the cheapest new EV on sale in New Zealand - and it is also a very good one.

Price: $48,990

WLTP range: 263km

Battery capacity: 44.5 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 105kW/353Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1532kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the MG ZS EV

$50,000 to $75,000

Mini Electric

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff All the fun of a Mini and all the torque of an EV. We like that.

Price: $59,990

WLTP range: 217km

Battery capacity: 32.6 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 135kW/270Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1365kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Mini Electric

​Nissan Leaf

DAVID LINKLATER Being the most popular second-hand EV in New Zealand hasn’t helped the Leaf’s new sales, unfortunately.

Price: $61,990

WLTP range: 270km

Battery capacity: 40 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 110kW/320Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1594kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Nissan Leaf

Renault Zoe ZE50

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff-co-nz While this is the old Zoe, the ‘new’ Zoe that the specs below are for is available now.

Price: $65,990

WLTP range: 395km

Battery capacity: 52 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 100kW/220Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1468kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Renault Zoe

Hyundai Ioniq

SUPPLIED The Ioniq is a delight to drive and also packs one of the best battery warranties in New Zealand.

Price: $65,990

WLTP range: 311km

Battery capacity: 38.3 kWh

Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 100kW/295Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1575kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Ioniq Elite

SUPPLIED The Elite adds more kit, but keeps the same power and range as the standard Ioniq.

Price: $71,990

WLTP range: 311km

Battery capacity: 38.3 kWh

Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 100kW/295Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1575kg

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus

Supplied The RWD Standard Range Plus version of the Model 3 is a very hard EV to go past for the money, even with its patchy build quality.

Price: $74,990

WLTP range: 448km

Battery capacity: 54 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 211kW/375Nm

Drive: rear wheels

Weight: 1625kg

$75,000 to $100,000

Kia Niro EV EX

DAVID LINKLATER While the entry Niro isn’t exactly cheap, like all EVs, you have to pay to get the bigger range it offers.

Price: $77,990

WLTP range: 455km

Battery capacity: 64 kWh

Battery warranty: 7 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1791kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Kia Niro EV EX

BMW i3

DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF BMW’s i3 is getting on a bit now, but it still offers near-peerless handling in a high quality and innovative package.

Price: $78,700

WLTP range: 335km

Battery capacity: 42 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 125kW/250Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1345kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the BMW i3

​Hyundai Kona Electric

SUPPLIED Hyundai’s Kona Electric was a revelation when it launched and remains an impressive package today.

Price: $78,990

WLTP range: 484km

Battery capacity: 64 kWh

Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1743kg

Click here to read why the Kona Electric was our Top EV for 2018

​Kia Niro EV SX

Supplied/Stuff Same power and range for the mid-spec Niro, but more kit for the money.

Price: $79,990

WLTP range: 455km

Battery capacity: 64 kWh

Battery warranty: 7 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1791kg

​Hyundai Kona Electric Elite

Damien O'Carroll The last time we drove a Kona Electric Elite we loved every part of it, except for the tyres. That is easily sorted though.

Price: $85,990

WLTP range: 484km

Battery capacity: 64 kWh

Battery warranty: 10 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1743kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Hyundai Kona Electric Elite

​Kia Niro EV Premium

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Premium version of Kia’s Niro is absolutely packed with kit.

Price: $85,990

WLTP range: 455km

Battery capacity: 64 kWh

Battery warranty: 7 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 150kW/395Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1791kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Kia Niro EV Premium

BMW i3s

DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF For more money you can get an i3 that adds an ‘s’ and more power. There’s also slightly less range, but even more fun.

Price: $87,500

WLTP range: 325km

Battery capacity: 42 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 135kW/270Nm

Drive: front wheels

Weight: 1365kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the BMW i3s

Tesla Model 3 Long Range

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Quite possibly the best thing Tesla sells in this part of the world, the AWD Long Range version of the Model S is a compelling package.

Price: $92,900

WLTP range: 580km

Battery capacity: 79.5 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/192,000km

Power/torque: 147kW front/188kW rear

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 1844kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range

$100,000 to $150,000

Tesla Model 3 Performance

DAVID LINKLATER You can get a Model 3 with supercar speed, but you will need to shell out more for it.

Price: $105,900

WLTP range: 567km

Battery capacity: 79.5 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/192,000km

Power/torque: 147kW front/211kW rear

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 1844kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Tesla Model 3 Performance

Audi e-tron 50

AUDI / SUPPLIED The E-tron 50 is the cheapest way to get superb Audi quality powered by electric motors.

Price: $119,900

WLTP range: 336km

Battery capacity: 71 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 230kW/540Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2490kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Audi e-tron 50

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400

DAVID LINKLATER/Stuff Peerless luxury and superb quality make Mercedes-Benz’s EQC 400 stand out from the pack.

Price: $142,900 (standard), $148,800 (Electric Art Line)

WLTP range: 434km

Battery capacity: 80 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 300kW/760Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2,522kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400

Jaguar I-Pace S

SUPPLIED Grace, save and pace have always been Jaguar’s traditional values and the I-Pace certainly delivers on all three.

Price: $149,900

WLTP range: 470km

Battery capacity: 90 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 294kW/696Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2133kg

Click here to read why the Jaguar I-Pace was our Top EV for 2019

Audi e-tron 55/55 Advanced

DAVID LINKLATER The e-tron 55 offers more power, more range and more Audi.

Price: $150,500 (55), $158,900 (55 Advanced)

WLTP range: 417km

Battery capacity: 95 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 265kW/561Nm (300kW/664Nm Boost mode)

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2560kg

Click here to read our latest review of the Audi e-tron 55 Advanced

BMW iX3

Supplied/BMW BMW haven’t revealed a price or on-sale date for the iX3, but it’s not far away.

Price: TBA (but likely to be around Mercedes, Audi and Jaguar pricing unless BMW have got it awfully wrong...)

WLTP range: 520km

Battery capacity: 80 kWh

Battery warranty: TBA (likely to be at least 8 years/160,000km)

Power/torque: 210kW/400Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2260kg

$150,000 to $200,000

Jaguar I-Pace SE

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The SE is probably the best place to start in the I-Pace range, offering the standard equipment to justify its price better than the entry car does.

Price: $159,000

WLTP range: 470km

Battery capacity: 90 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 294kW/696Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2133kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Jaguar I-Pace SE

Tesla Model S Long Range

supplied The Model 3 has obscured the Model S a bit these days, particularly with its handling skills.

Price: $159,990

WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 663km)

Battery capacity: n/a

Battery warranty: n/a

Power/torque: 500kW

Drive: all wheels

Weight: n/a

Audi e-tron 55 Sportback

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Fancy an e-tron but in funny ‘SUV coupe’ guise? Well Audi has just the thing for you...

Price: $169,900

WLTP range: 446km

Battery capacity: 95 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 265kW/561Nm (300kW/664Nm Boost mode)

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2595kg

Click here to read our latest test of the Audi e-tron 55 Sportback

Jaguar I-Pace HSE

Richard Bosselman The top-spec I-Pace brings more equipment and more luxury.

Price: $169,900

WLTP range: 470km

Battery capacity: 90 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 294kW/696Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2133kg

Porsche Taycan

Supplied We haven’t driven the entry-level RWD Taycan yet, but we can’t wait to!

Price: $173,900

WLTP range: 431km

Battery capacity: 79.2 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 300kW/345Nm

Drive: rear wheels

Weight: 2050kg

Tesla Model X Long Range

DAVID LINKLATER/STUFF If you want to stand out from the crowd, the best way to do that is in a Model X. Particularly when you open the doors.

Price: $174,990

WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 580km)

Battery capacity: n/a

Battery warranty: n/a

Power/torque: 500kW

Drive: all wheels

Weight: n/a

Audi e-tron GT

Supplied Based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, we already know the e-tron GT will be good.

Price: $194,500

WLTP range: 487km

Battery capacity: 93 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 350kW/630Nm (390kW/640Nm Boost mode)

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2200kg

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Supplied A super-quick Porsche EV in rugged wagon guise? Oh yes...

Price: $194,900

WLTP range: 456km

Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 350kW/500Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2245kg

$200,000 to $250,000

Porsche Taycan 4S

Supplied The 4S adds AWD and more power to the Taycan recipe.

Price: $203,900

WLTP range: 408km

Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 390kW/640Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2140kg

Click here to read why the Porsche Taycan was our Top EV for 2020

Tesla Model S Plaid

Supplied Tesla’s latest upgrade to teh Model S promises to be its maddest yet. You can order one now, but you won’t get it until 2022.

Price: $209,900

WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 628km)

Battery capacity: n/a

Battery warranty: n/a

Power/torque: 761kW

Drive: all wheels

Weight: n/a

Tesla Model X Plaid

Supplied The Model X gets in on the Plaid treatment as well. Same timings apply.

Price: $209,990

WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimate 547km)

Battery capacity: n/a

Battery warranty: n/a

Power/torque: 761kW

Drive: all wheels

Weight: n/a

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Supplied The range of Taycan’s available is a bit bewildering, but we’re certainly not complaining about more Porsches being available.

Price: $214,900

WLTP range: 452km

Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 420kW/650Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2245kg

$250,000 and up

Tesla Model S Plaid Plus

Supplied The Model S Plaid Plus promises true tri-motor madness, with surreal acceleration.

Price: $267,900

WLTP range: n/a (Tesla estimates 837km)

Battery capacity: n/a

Battery warranty: n/a

Power/torque: 820kW

Drive: all wheels

Weight: n/a

Audi RS e-tron GT

Supplied RS Audi’s have always been about feral acceleration and belligerent noise. We imagine the e-tron will measure up, even with electric motors.

Price: $273,500

WLTP range: 472km

Battery capacity: 93 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 440kW/830Nm (475kW/830Nm Boost mode)

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2200kg

Porsche Taycan Turbo

SUPPLIED/Porsche The best thing about the Taycan is that it is a proper Porsche that just happens to be an EV. Big difference to the other way around.

Price: $289,900

WLTP range: 452km

Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 500kW/850Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2305kg

Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo

Supplied This picture sums up everything about why we are hanging out to get our hands on the Turbo Cross Turismo. Anyone got a spare paddock?

Price: $292,900

WLTP range: 452km

Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 500kW/850Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2320kg

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Our favourite EV of 2020 is a superb blend of incredibly quality, searing performance and satisfying handling all wrapped up in a visually stunning package.

Price: $366,900

WLTP range: 416km

Battery capacity: 93.4 kWh

Battery warranty: 8 years/160,000km

Power/torque: 560kW/1050Nm

Drive: all wheels

Weight: 2295kg

Click here to read our latest road test of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S