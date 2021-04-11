An absolute beginner's guide to electric vehicles

Confused by the jargon around electric vehicles? Here's what some of those acronyms mean.

Considering shifting to an electric vehicle but have no idea where to start? We’re here to help. No question is too big, too small or too stupid. Let’s start with the most obvious one:

What does EV mean?

EV simply stands for ‘electric vehicle’ and applies to vehicles exclusively powered by electricity. They can also be referred to as a BEV or ‘Battery Electric Vehicle’. A hybrid isn’t an EV.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff ‘EV’ simply stands for electric vehicle, charged up with a socket like this that can be plugged into your home wall outlet. Easy!

PHEV stands for ‘Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle’ and refers to cars that have an electric motor as well as a combustion engine. However, unlike basic hybrids like the Toyota Prius, the batteries in these cars are larger and can be used to run the vehicle on electricity only for short distances, typically around 50km. And, as the name suggests, you can plug them in to charge them too.

We usually refer to plug-in hybrids by the PHEV acronym and leave the phrase ‘hybrid’ for cars like the Yaris. The difference is that hybrids have small batteries and uses the electric motor for boosting the output of the combustion engine as well as helping power auxiliary equipment like air conditioning and audio systems, taking load off the engine. Hybrids can also coast without the combustion engine, further reducing fuel consumption.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Toyota Yaris Hybrid here is electrified, but it doesn’t count as an EV because it also has a combustion engine and doesn’t have a plug.

A third sort of electrification is ‘mild hybrid’ which involves a small motor working in conjunction with the combustion engine. This technology is becoming common on vehicles from the likes of Audi and BMW, and is essentially a miniature version of the hybrid system detailed above.

Finally, ICE stands for ‘internal combustion engine’.

Is an EV a spaceship to sit in and drive?

Not at all. Some might have a few extra buttons to show the amount of range left or change how aggressive the energy recuperation effect is (it feels like engine braking, but more on that later) while others may swap the traditional gear selector for buttons or a rotary dial.

The most ‘different’ EV on the market is probably the Tesla Model 3, which ditches the entire behind-the-wheel instrument cluster in favour of one massive screen in the middle of the dash. This shows speed and controls all functions of the car, while the gear selector is the right-hand stalk, like a recent Mercedes-Benz.

Supplied/Supplied The fully electric Hyundai Kona has a cabin not dissimilar to its petrol-powered siblings. One of the only real changes is the cluster of buttons for selecting the gear.

Generally though, an electric vehicle is easy to figure out, especially if you’ve driven a car built in the last decade. Lots of EVs are based on ICE cars, like the Hyundai Kona, so they have very similar interiors and controls.

Like the majority of modern ICE cars, EVs will typically have a power button you push to start it. Since they run silently, they usually play a chime or bong to let you know the car is ready to move. Some, like the Tesla Model 3, power up when you unlock them. If you’re unsure, selecting drive should let you know if the car is switched on or not, and you will have to have your foot on the brake to do this.

It’s also becoming more common for EVs to have low-speed audio playing outside the car. This is mainly to warn pedestrians, but a number now even have an artificial soundtrack coming through the audio system’s speakers inside the car.

EVs are quite different to drive though. There aren’t any gears to worry about and electric motors don’t need revs to build power, they can deliver all of their available torque instantly. Software and electric trickery means they can feel more ICE-like to drive but be careful not to stamp the throttle on the first drive. The acceleration can be quite savage if you’re not expecting it.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff The Tesla Model 3 probably has the most ‘alien’ interior of all EVs currently for sale. It ditches the entire instrument cluster in favour of this massive screen. See the speed in the top right corner?

What is “one pedal driving”?

This one can sound slightly intimidating, but the exact opposite is true. Most EVs on the market today offer some degree of “one pedal driving” which, in the most basic terms, means the car slows like you have applied the brakes when you lift off the throttle.

In an EV, electricity is drawn from the battery to power the motor which moves the car forward, however, when stopping, it can do the opposite. When you lift off the accelerator, the magnetic resistance of the motors creates a braking force which slows the vehicle and turns the car’s kinetic energy back into electricity, which gets fed back into the battery.

This is called regenerative braking and, while it can be as gentle as simply brushing the brakes, most EVs have the option to turn the regenerative force up to the point where lifting off the throttle is like stepping quite hard on the brake, and will even bring the vehicle to a complete halt.

When the car stops totally, it engages the hydraulic brakes to hold it in place and should the driver need to make an emergency stop, the brake pedal works just like normal.

This might sound odd, but almost everyone who has experienced it quickly gets used to it, and it is an absolute blessing in heavy traffic.

And don’t worry: the brake lights will come on when using one-pedal driving to let drivers behind the car know the vehicle is slowing down.

How do I recharge?

Stuff You can charge at home or at public chargers. Some supermarkets have charging stations, which is helpful for topping up the battery.

You may have read about using fast chargers with claims like “zero to 80 per cent in 40 minutes” but you don’t actually need to use these chargers to charge an EV.

The easiest way to charge them is actually straight out of a standard house outlet. EVs come with a cable that lets you plug them into your house mains, so you always have a way to charge them up. It’s quite a lot slower – on EVs with bigger batteries, a full night’s charge may not be enough to fully top it up – but it will certainly add enough range for a typical day’s driving.

You can buy a higher-output home standalone home charger for your garage, but they aren’t required.

If you are out and about, the ‘PlugShare’ app and website is an excellent resource for EV owners that features a user-updated database of all EV charging points (free or paid) around the country (and the world, for that matter).

There are also an increasing number of free fast chargers being supplied by electricity companies around the country, as well as the ChargeNet network of paid charge stations. Most will have a plug already connected but there are a few that require you to bring your own. If you're buying a second hand EV, check with the dealership of its maker to see which cable you need.

Most new EVs can charge at rates up to around 50 kilowatts, with a few able to push that to 100kW and above.

What sort of range do they have and what is “range anxiety”?

Sam Wilson/Stuff Range anxiety is real and definitely sucks. But you can still take an EV on a road trip, just plan ahead and make sure you get to a charging station with plenty of time in hand.

The actually depends on the car itself, but it varies quite wildly. Second-hand Leafs going for below the $10k mark will typically offer between 100 and 150km of range while Tesla is claiming the upcoming $265k Model Plaid Plus will go more than 800km on a full charge.

Range anxiety is a real thing that affects EV owners, but mainly would-be owners. Simply put, it’s the feeling of dread that comes when going out for a drive but not knowing if you’ll make it home.

To simulate the feeling in an ICE car, simply drive it until the fuel light is on and then head out on a long drive into the countryside...

While ICE cars can simply refuel at a fuel station in a few minutes, EVs need much longer than that and charging stations aren’t as prevalent as petrol stations.

If you’re looking at buying an EV to do 100 per cent of your driving, including the occasional road trip, it’s certainly possible. You just need to plan a bit more to include charge breaks.