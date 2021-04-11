What is the Government doing to encourage EV uptake?

The range of EVs available in the New Zealand market is growing steadily, so to help you see what is available right now we have compiled our annual list of every new electric car on sale in New Zealand, updating it with new arrivals.

If the higher price tag of an EV is standing in your way, the Government could soon change that.

The Climate Change Commission notes that electric cars already have lower lifetime running costs, because they're so cheap to fuel. But the upfront sticker cost is a barrier to most car buyers.

To address that, the commission proposed a “feebate” or subsidy to boost sales, in the draft carbon-cutting blueprint that the Government committed to following.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ is open to the idea.

Transport Minister Michael Wood​ is open to the idea. “There are some upfront barriers to switching over to electric cars, that’s why we’re looking at possible incentive schemes,” he said in a statement.

The minister didn’t confirm the types of incentives he has planned. The Government could offer a straight subsidy, where taxpayers foot part of the bill for the vehicle. But the Government may decide to revive the feebate policy, which it floated in 2019 before the concept was killed by NZ First.

Electric vehicle owners are currently exempt from paying annual road user charges. This benefit is likely to be extended.

The scheme influences the cost of all cars, based on their carbon intensity (measured by how many grams of carbon dioxide each emits per kilometre).

The scheme would provide a rebate of up to $8000 for a brand-new electric car and up to $2600 for an imported used EV.

To help fund that, people buying a new gas guzzler – such as a large diesel SUV – would pay up to $3000 extra.

Once the announcement comes, the Government may move fairly quickly. When the feebate was first proposed, many prospective drivers hit the brake on buying an electric car to take advantage of a subsidy that never transpired.

Currently, there are other financial incentives for EVs, though these decrease the annual running costs rather than the purchase price. Electric car owners don’t have to pay road user charges, which saves them approximately $600 per year.

This exemption is due to expire at the end of the year, but Wood is considering an extension. “We expect to have further announcements on our plan to reduce transport emissions in the coming months,” he said.

The Government has also been investing in the charging network across the country, through a series of grants.

Company ChargeNet has received at least $4 million, which has helped it to install EV chargers on public highways and roads around the country.

It’s not the only one: councils, petrol stations malls, hospitals, campgrounds and vineyards are introducing plug-in stations.

Some are public chargers – meaning you can power up for free – but you’ll have to pay for the electricity at others.

Some no-cost ports, such as those at car parks and campgrounds, aren’t as powerful. Often at locations where you’ll spend some time, these are known as “destination” chargers and may take an hour or two to fill your battery, says Kathryn Trounson​ of the Better NZ Trust.

As a no-cost source of fuel, these are understandably popular, she adds. “The free chargers end up with people queueing to get free electricity,” says Trounson, who has owned an electric car since 2015.

Christchurch has twice won the title of the friendliest city for EV drivers, in part due to a high number of charging ports where the council, Canterbury lines company Orion or businesses are picking up the cheque for the power.

There are more than 120 around the wider city, according to Christchurch City Council and Orion. Orion’s most popular are at Sumner Beach and the Botanic Gardens, places visitors spend a few hours, said Paul Deavoll​, Orion customer and stakeholder general manager.

The chargers often become a talking point for traditional petrol car owners. “If you see that infrastructure around and think: I could be using that if I had an electric vehicle – it’s a bit of a motivator as well,” he added.

Some electricity companies, including Vector, are providing recharges at no cost – though this may change as use rises.

Both the council and Orion said there were no plans at the moment to switch the no-cost stations to a user-pays system. But Deavoll noted the lines company is keeping an eye on the market.

“At the moment for us, it makes sense,” he said.

Auckland electricity distributor Vector also offers no-cost public charging stations, though a spokesperson warned the power-ups “won’t be free forever”.

If you’re looking for a speedy way to fill your battery, a fast charger can add another 100 kilometres to a car’s battery in as little as 20 minutes. The next-generation “hyperchargers” (which first appeared at a station near Drury) can do it in under 10.

But because of that speed, you’ll pay four to five times more for the electricity that you would with a slow charge at home, according to ChargeNet.

Since you’ll most likely come across ChargeNet ports on the open road, it’s a good idea to sign up before leaving on a road trip, Trounson says. She also recommends downloading the PlugShare app (which will find your nearest port) and packing the two cables that should come standard with your car – one that connects your car to a three-pin plug and another “type 2” cord, as some destination charging stations will require them.

Unless you have a Tesla, you won’t be able to use Tesla-brand superchargers, Trounson warns.

Due to convenience, the majority of EV charging occurs at home.

Trounson says most drivers will be fine with a three-pin plug in the garage. A special power unit is typically only necessary if you do a lot of mileage every day or if you have a car port or park that’s exposed to the elements.