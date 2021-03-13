Quick Charge 13/03: this week in EV news

Kia's all new EV is coming soon. And it looks pretty damn good too.

It’s Kia’s turn now!

Following shortly after Hyundai revealed its upcoming Ioniq 5 EV, Kia has teased its strangely similarly-sized electric SUV called the EV6. Strangely similar because it is based on the same architecture, of course.

All it has shown off so far is a swoopy profile and some fantastic-looking LED head and tail lights.

Supplied Kia has teased its EV6 electric vehicle that will be based on its all-new electric architecture.

Check out the details on Kia’s new EV right here.

Nissan repurposing old Leaf batteries to power the robots that help build new Leafs

There is a lot of conversation around what happens to EV batteries when they are no longer suitable to power a car, but a lot of it seems to miss the fact that they still have a lot of useful life left in them even past that point.

Nissan has come up with a new and very cool use for old Leaf batteries – using them in the automated guided vehicles (AGVs) that deliver parts to workers in a car factory. According to Electrek, Nissan was already using Leaf battery modules in the AGVs, but it has now switched to used modules.

About eight years ago, Nissan’s engineers found a way to take three of the 48 lithium-ion battery modules that powered first-gen Leaf and repackage them to fit inside an AGV instead of the lead acid batteries that were previously used.

Electrek says that last year, the company took this idea to a new level by using repurposed battery modules instead of new ones to power the AGVs.

Supplied Nissan is now using old Leal batteries to power the automated robots that deliver parts to workers on its assembly lines.

Nissan says that AGVs with the lithium-ion batteries, new or repurposed, charge faster. Plus, workers no longer need to take out the batteries to plug them in. The AGVs simply stop momentarily at the charging station along their route and incrementally top up at each passing, saving “a great deal of time.”

Read Electrek’s article on this clever development here.

Elon isn’t dead, praises Ford, while his lawyer admits Tesla’s can’t actually drive themselves...

Trolls (the sort that live in their mum’s basement and eat Rashuns, not under bridges and eat goats) caused confusion after they managed to convince some of the internet that Elon Musk had died, even though he’s definitely still alive.

Getty/Britta Pedersen Elon Musk: not dead.

Fact-checking website Snopes even got involved after #RIPELON started to trend alongside fake screenshots of news articles saying he died in a car battery explosion.

You can read about how he is still alive here. Or just check his Twitter feed.

Speaking of Elon and Twitter, he also caused a stir there, but not in his usual way – this time he was offering praise to Ford (by way of trolling GM and Chrysler, admittedly) for not going bankrupt.

Read about Ford CEO’s single word reply by clicking here.

And despite years of him promising Tesla buyers that fully-autonomous driving was “just around the corner” in their cars, it turns out the company has been telling US regulators quite a different story, with emails from Tesla’s lawyer to the US DMV saying that the NZ$11,400 option that Tesla sells as Full Self-Driving Capability is, in fact, not capable of full self-driving at all.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF/Stuff Tesla’s lawyers have admitted in emails to the US DMV that “Full Self-Driving” doesn’t actually mean full self-driving.

So is Elon saying one thing to his fans (and the stockmarket), while his company says something quite different to the lawmakers? Yes. Absolutely. But then he says he wants to put rockets on the next Roadster too...

You can read more about Tesla’s sneaky word games with regulators by clicking here.

Chinese EV makers are mallrats

High-end luxury malls are Chinese EV makers new favourite places, apparently, with many of them (and there are MANY of them), including Tesla, paying frankly ludicrous rents for space in them instead of traditional dealerships.

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg China’s high-end EV makers are heading to high-end malls to sell their cars.

The EV market is super-competitive in China, with new cars – and even companies – launching on a weekly basis, so any competitive edge they can get helps. Hence the mall moves.

Read all the details on the Chinese automotive version of a legendary Kevin Smith film by clicking here. Spoiler: it’s not as funny as the film though.

GM to adopt new super energy-dense batteries

InsideEVs is reporting that General Motors has teamed up with a company called SolidEnergy Systems on new battery technology that will “see huge improvements in range and cost.”

According to the website GM’s president Mark Reuss says that the new cells will offer double the density of today's batteries at 60 per cent of the cost. General Motors began investing in SolidEnergy back in 2015.

Read InsideEVs take on what this means by clicking here.

Polestar and Peugeot EVs headed to New Zealand

At the same time it has shown of fits new look and logo, Peugeot New Zealand has confirmed that the e-2008 and e-208 will be heading down our way in the second half of this year.

Supplied Peugeot’s electric version of the very cool 208 will be here this year.

The confirmation of the all-electric versions of Peugeots small SUV and hatch also comes on the back of the company’s biggest ever monthly sales in New Zealand.

You can read more about all of that by clicking here.

But the French EVs aren’t the only new ones to be heading our way – Polestar has announced that it will be setting up shop in the Asia Pacific region, confirming it will have a presence in New Zealand.

Supplied Polestar is due to land in New Zealand as well.

While Polestar was spun off from Volvo and both companies are owned by China’s Geely Auto Group, the Polestar operation is planned to be separate from local Volvo operations.

Polestar is aiming directly at the high-end EV segment, and you can read more about its Asia Pacific plans right here.

Not sure an EV will suit you? Well, now you can subscribe to one

Turners Subscription, the car subscription service of the Turners Group (most commonly known for their auction arm) has added a fleet of Nissan Leafs to the service, allowing subscribers to use an EV when it suits or swap out to something else if a petrol-powered alternative is more suitable.

Supplied Turners Subscription has added a number of Nissan Leafs to its fleet.

“There are many advantages associated with the programme, for example insurance, service and registration costs are all covered, but an additional key consideration is the ability to swap between different vehicles during the course of each month,” said Turners Subscription general manager Jeremy Rooke.

You can read all about the service here.

Motorbike makers team up on swappable EV batteries

Four of the biggest players in the motorcycle game have teamed up to work on swappable batteries for electric motorbikes.

Honda, Piaggo (parent brand of Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi, among others), KTM and Yamaha have signed a letter of intent to create a consortium on the batteries, which aims to standardise rechargeable battery packs that work across brands.

They say this will let riders pull into service stations and, instead of waiting for their batteries to recharge, simply swap their battery for a fully charged one.

Read more about this story here.