Things to consider before buying an EV

Here are our picks for the best EV in every price range, new and used.

Regardless of your reasons for wanting one, buying an EV comes with a number of important considerations you need to make before you rush out to the dealership or hit the classifieds after perusing our recommendations for the best EV in every price range, ultimately though you need to consider, does an EV suit your lifestyle?

First and foremost is the obvious one:

Can you power it?

According to Audi, in excess of 90 per cent of EV owners charge at home, so obviously, if you live on the 12th floor of an apartment building, work in a city office and have little to no access to a power source at either, then despite NZ’s ever expanding public charging infrastructure, you may have to rethink buying a pure BEV. This doesn’t preclude you from exploring Hybrids (HEVs) or Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) though.

Supplied More than 90 per cent of EVs are charged at home. Probably best you can make sure you can do this before you buy one.

Continuing on the theme of home charging: does a trickle charge or a wall charger suit you best?

Portable 3-pin AC chargers “trickle” power your EV and since they just plug in to your wall-socket they are very convenient. However, these 1.75kW chargers can take 12-14 hours to fully charge a vehicle and therefore should be seen as more of a daily top-up.

Supplied Trickle charge or fast charge? Both have advantages and disadvantages.

7kW to 22kW wall chargers on the other hand have the ability to “fill the tank” in around four hours but also come with a cost of between $1500-$3000 plus installation, and require qualified inspection to ensure your home has the electricity capability available. Should you be a heavy power user (with air conditioning, spa pool, sauna and so on) then you may need to choose your charge times as well.

A big part of the EV purchase equation is of course usage, mainly:

Does the EV that is within your budget have sufficient range for your needs?

Higher-end brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Porsche are all boasting full-charge ranges that well exceed 400km, however they also come with a substantial price tag. But since you’re changing from the convenience of your own home, do you actually need such a large “fuel tank”?

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency states that New Zealanders have a low average commute, with urban drivers only travelling an average of 22km a day, so although it’s great to have a vehicle that’s capable of travelling from Auckland to Wellington non-stop, when did you last (ever) do this?

John Hawkins/Stuff Will an EV’s range suit your lifestyle? If you are regularly running from Cape Reinga to Bluff, then probably not.

Would the lower price of an MG EV with 260km of range satisfy your regular needs, with the inconvenience of stopping for 30 minutes to an hour to top up on the occasional extended trip? Either way, you’ll want to make sure the EV’s range is sufficient for your daily commute and weekend activities, and it would pay you to overestimate your range needs.

Where in the country do you live?

On the whole, New Zealand lacks the extreme temperature fluctuations of, say, Russia or Canada, but it’s not immune. At temperatures below freezing and above 30 degrees Celsius, the battery life in your EV can be reduced, and you can also expect an EV’s range to suffer significantly in cold weather.

Research conducted by the US AAA found that when the thermometer dips to minus 6 degrees and the vehicle’s heater is on, an average EV’s range drops by 41 per cent. Battery range also struggles in the summer, dropping by an average 17 per cent with the air conditioning running.

SUPPLIED Cold weather will reduce the available range from your EV’s battery.

It may seem obvious but regardless of the EV component, does the vehicle suit your comfort and needs?

For example, a Hyundai Kona may suit your range and charging requirements, but you’d be hard pushed to fit a large family inside, not for extended trips anyway. Same goes for those adventurers among you, a BMW i3 may be modern and funky enough for the town, but it’s not exactly recommended for heading off the tarmac.

Do you regularly tow a trailer?

Many EVs have yet to add a braked or unbraked towing value to their specs and for those that do, it’s good to bear in mind that battery range can be compromised severely when lugging a 1200kg boat or caravan behind. Also, you’ll burn through more kilowatts of energy at highway speeds on the way to the bach than you will around town - especially with the family on board and their devices plugged in.

SUPPLIED Unlike this Ford F-150 EV, not all electric vehicles can tow.

Should you buy new or used?

There are very few things better than a new car in terms of exciting your senses, but along with that comes the hefty price tag. Conversely, pre-loved EVs are more attractive in terms of purchase price but come with the usual wear and tear. Aside from the general new car warranties, most new EVs have battery warranties that guarantee the battery for a certain length of time (typically 5-8 years, sometimes longer) or distance (usually 160,000km), but EV battery capacity gradually decreases the more it is used, much like a mobile phone, so it pays to have your used-car battery life checked out - particularly on older/higher mileage vehicles.

Could you still need an ICE vehicle as a back up?

Again this will probably come down to how many kilometres you drive in one sitting and the range of the EV. Nowadays, notwithstanding the EV purchase price, you shouldn’t really need a support vehicle but if in doubt there is always the option of a HEV/PHEV or a rental - after all, one size doesn’t fit all even with ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Still think an ICE could be needed as a back up? Then possibly a PHEV like this Volvo XC40 Recharge could be a better bet for you.

Will an EV be an investment?

While no modern day vehicle is an “investment”, BEVs are significantly cheaper to run than petrol and diesel cars, their motors have only about 20 moving parts, so maintenance costs are also low, and there are no road user charges, at least until December 2021, although the government is considering extending this.

Due to a potential increase in repair costs it’s believed that EVs are a premium to insure, however according to the AA, electric vehicles are generally no more expensive to insure than non-electric vehicles of similar age and value. The jury is out on depreciation too, with some reports claiming battery life an issue and others countering this with current pre-owned vehicle scarcity.

EV model range and capabilities have grown exponentially since they first appeared on our roads and to most people, nowadays there is very little (if any) compromise in terms of lifestyle required to have one parked on the driveway - just be sure you’re not one of the few that can’t right now.