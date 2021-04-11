Not ready for an EV? There are low emission alternatives

Pure EVs (or BEVs – Battery Electric Vehicles) have been heralded as a key to tackle climate change in terms of road transport, since being 100 per cent electrically powered they offer zero tail pipe emissions. But, if you’re not ready for a pure EV right now, there are some low emission alternatives.

One for the near future might be a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), which is an electric vehicle that uses a hydrogen fuel cell, (often in combination with a small battery or supercapacitor) to power its onboard electric motor.

FCEVs generate electricity using oxygen and compressed hydrogen, and are classified as zero-emission vehicles, as they only emit water and heat.

SUPPLIED Hyundai’s hydrogen-powered Nexo SUV leads its Kona EV cousin on the road. Just not in sales.

Mazda launched its first hydrogen-powered concept car, the HR-X, in Japan in 1991 and went on to ‘launch’ the Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid or Mazda5 Hydrogen RE Hybrid until 2007. Also overseas, Honda has the Clarity FCV while here in NZ, Toyota has a few Mirai for testing purposes and Hyundai has a number of Nexo SUVs.

While Hydrogen is the most common element on the planet, it needs to be ‘separated’ from water or natural gas and currently both processing plants and outlets are extremely limited, buy there are plans to change this locally, with fuel retailer Waitomo teaming up with hydrogen producer Hiringa Energy for a country-wide network of refuelling stations.

123rf Hydrogen is a cleaner alternative to petrol, it’s just not anywhere near as easily available just yet.

But widespread use of hydrogen cars and refuelling stations is still a way off, so what can you do in the meantime if an EV doesn't suit?

Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are a combination of both petrol engines and an electric motor with the latter being able to be ‘plugged-in’ and able to charge a limited size battery. They are capable of running for a certain period (usually between 30 and 60km, although that is increasing all the time) on electricity only before the battery is drained and the car switches over to the petrol engine, when it will then operate like a normal hybrid.

Many carmakers are jumping onto the PHEV bandwagon and, despite being less than a pure EV, the battery-only range will quite often suffice in terms of a daily commute, while charging at home means less frequent visits to the petrol station. What's more, PHEV CO2 emissions come in extremely low as ranging between 29 and 58g/km. Here are several options with their efficiencies.

Hyundai does a PHEV version of its Ioniq EV (1.1L/100km), as does Kia with its Niro (1.3L/100km), while Toyota’s Prius Prime (1.5 L/100km) and Mitsubishi’s Outlander (1.9L/100km) are probably the most well known.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Confused by the jargon around electric vehicles? Here's what some of those acronyms mean.

But it is the European brands that are most active in the PHEV segment, with MG, Peugeot, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Porsche all having several examples on offer.

You don’t even need to miss out if you want a large or luxury SUV, with the likes of BMW’s X5, Porsche’s Cayenne and Range Rover’s Velar all coming in PHEV versions with fuel consumption figures of less than 3.0L/100km.

The most common low emission vehicles on NZ roads are, of course, straight hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), most commonly known as just ‘hybrids’.

Nile Bijoux Want performance, size and luxury with your PHEV? That is all still possible.

A hybrid is a vehicle that is powered by a conventional internal combustion engine plus an electric motor powered by a battery. Like the PHEV above, it can drive on battery power only for a limited range or at slow speeds and then flips to petrol - there is no ‘plug-in’ component as the battery charges only from using the car’s kinetic energy such as braking or from the petrol engine.

Again, many vehicle manufacturers have a foot in the hybrid market, with the most famous and widely seen example being the Toyota Prius.

Toyota are still largely the leaders in the hybrid segment, with the majority of its passenger vehicle range now available with a hybrid model, while most of the Japanese and Korean manufacturers have a number of hybrid models.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Toyota leads the hybrid market with a wide number of remarkably frugal models available across its range.

Many modern vehicles – particularly from the European manufacturers – are utilising 48-volt mild assist systems or “mild hybrid” technology.

Working in parallel with combustion engines, mild hybrids assist with fuel efficiency but do not offer any form of pure electric propulsion. Mild hybrids often employ regenerative braking and some level of power to assist the engine, and enables the engine to be turned off whenever the car is coasting, braking, or stopped, but restart quickly, thus saving fuel and energy.

Early adopters and big users of 48-volt assists are European manufacturers such as BMW, Audi and Mercedes, however, many other brands are turning to this electrical platform as it offers increased versatility for other systems such as vehicle handling.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The Stuff Top Hybrid for 2020 is the Toyota Yaris.

Although ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) powered vehicles have been around since forever, the latest generations are smarter, more fuel efficient and have substantially reduced their emissions. Much of this has been achieved by reducing the cc’s (cubic centimetres), lessening the pistons and adding both mild-hybrid technology and turbos.

Virtually all high-volume vehicle makers have a keen eye on both emissions and economy, and they are all working their magic in terms of adapting their models and ranges to fit. Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class for example has moved to entirely four-cylinder turbo engines and Mazda has recently launched its Skyactiv-X engine which cleverly merges the power of petrol with the frugal attitude of diesel.

EVs may have the moral and ethical high ground but there are still gains to be made both financially and environmentally with ICE, you just have to know where to look.