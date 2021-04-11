Everything electric coming in 2021

Here's what EVs are is heading our way in 2021 and beyond.

The world of EVs is growing every day, and it can feel quite overwhelming when looking at what's on the horizon.

To simplify things somewhat, here’s a list of every electric vehicle expected to release in New Zealand during 2021.

Supplied The e-tron GT is Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan, due here later this year.

The Audi e-tron GT and its spicier sibling, the RS e-tron GT, are both essentially rebodied and tweaked Porsche Taycans. They offer less outright power but come with a smaller sticker price ($194,500 for the GT, $273,500 for the RS). Due here: before the end of 2021.

Supplied This is technically the Q4 e-tron ‘concept’ but it is pretty much prouction ready.

Audi is also set to expand its electric SUV offerings with the Q4 e-tron, set to straddle the gap between the Q3 and Q5 externally but closer to what a Q6 might be internally. It will come in normal and Sportback guises. Due here: before the end of 2021.

Supplied The chunky BMW iX is set to land here before the end of the year in two guises.

BMW has confirmed its iX all-electric SUV will launch in New Zealand, coming in two forms – the xDrive40 and xDrive 50. In terms of size, the iX has the same length as the X5, the same height as the X6, and the same wheel size as the X7. Due here: Q4 2021.

Supplied The pixel-perfect Ioniq 5 will come with up to 225kW/605Nm and 480km of range.

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's latest all-new SUV, sporting an awesome pixel-inspired design and some potent electric power. It also has a sliding centre console, which can move 140mm back and forth, allowing the front passengers to exit using the opposite door if needed. Due here: second half of 2021.

Supplied Mercedes-Benz is following up the medium EQC with the small EQA.

Mercedes-Benz is continuing its electric march with the EQA, a small SUV based around the petrol-powered GLA. The EQA takes its design from the bigger EQC, with a continuous light strip at the front and rear with full-LED headlights and taillights and blue colour highlights within the headlights. Multiple versions with different power outputs are confirmed for NZ. Due here: Mid-2021.

Supplied The awesome little Peugeot 208 is coming this year, but it won’t get the snazzy new logo (yet).

Peugeot recently confirmed its electric 208 hatchback and 2008 small SUV are on the cards for New Zealand. Both use a front-axle-mounted electric motor to generate 100kW/260Nm along with a 45kWh battery. WLTP-rated ranges are 339km for the 208 and 331km for the crossover. Due here: Q3 2021.

Supplied Fancy an all-electric station wagon but also really want a Porsche? Guess what...

Finally, a high-performance, fully electric station wagon! The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is coming, albeit without the big daddy Turbo S model. As you might expect, it adds storage space and jacks the ride up a bit for more off-roadability. Porsche is also set to introduce a less expensive base model of the sedan, simply called Taycan. It’s the first rear-wheel drive one though, so it should be good fun, despite being lower on power than the other models. Cross Turismo due here: Q4 2021 (priced from $194,900). Taycan base model due here: Q2 2021 ($173,900).

supplied Volvo's first fully electric vehicle is arriving this year too, before another electric SUV dots down in 2022.

Volvo’s all-electric XC40 began production late last year and is set to offer a range of more than 400km with 304kW of power on board. Everything else is aped from the combustion XC40, including the swanky Android-powered infotainment system and big emphasis on safety. Due here: Sometime in 2021.

Those are the major EVs confirmed for New Zealand launches this year, but there are others launching internationally that are yet to be officially brought to our shores.

Here’s a quick list of those cars that will almost certainly launch here, but we're not yet sure when:

Kia’s EV6 is basically Kia’s take on the Ioniq 5. It has the same underpinnings with different styling, including an Aston Martin-like rear light bar and a new ‘Digital Tiger Face.’ At the time of writing, the EV6 hasn’t been given a firm launch date, but Kia has confirmed it will definitely be coming here.

Mazda’s first all-electric vehicle debuted back in 2019 but we’re yet to hear from Mazda New Zealand about a firm local launch. The electric SUV has freestyle doors, “low-impact and sustainable” materials in the cabin while its 105kW/265Nm water-cooled AC synchronous electric motors are powered by a 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQS is rumoured to debut in April, ahead of a market launch before the second half of 2021 but, given those dates aren't officially confirmed, the EQS gets relegated to the uncertain list. At the moment, there’s an equal chance of the electric limo launching in 2022 or later. It should be good though, boasting a massive new ‘Hyperscreen’ along with plenty of other awesome tech upgrades. We drove the prototype last year – click here to read about that.

Tesla’s Model Y is available in some overseas market, and it’s all but certain to launch here too. Last we heard, the units destined for New Zealand are to be built in China, at the new Shanghai Gigafactory. Deliveries were initially expected to start early in 2021 but are now looking more like early 2022, based on previous right-hand drive Tesla launches.

Nissan revealed the Ariya last year as its latest all-new electric vehicle. The SUV features a low, coupe-like roofline, new styling and a minimalistic interior along with plenty of active safety aids.

Volkswagen’s first proper electric car has been out overseas for a while now but we’re not sure how far up the queue New Zealand is. Last we heard, the Volkswagen New Zealand team was planning for an early 2023 release. This is still subject to change, however.

Skoda New Zealand said at the launch of the Enyaq iV that “New Zealand will be a targeted market for the Enyaq... and it’s a matter on when rather than if it will be launched in New Zealand.” That was back in September and official timings are still being worked out. If tradition continues, expect it to come in slightly cheaper than the VW ID.4 it's based on but with different specification levels.