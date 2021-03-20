Quick Charge 20/03: this week in EV news

BMW reveals a sleek i4, confirms iX timing for New Zealand and Mini is going all-electric

BMW has revealed its new electric sedan a few months earlier than expected. Looking very much like the 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 packs “up to” 390kW of power, will have a range of around 590km and will, no doubt, be incredibly high-tech.

While there is no word yet on when the i4 will land here in New Zealand, the local arm has confirmed the iX large SUV will be appearing on our roads before the end of the year.

Supplied BMW iX will be in New Zealand before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Automotive News Europe reported that BMW subsidiary Mini will be going all-electric by 2030, something confirmed by BMW CEO Oliver Zipse a few days later.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Better get used to this – Mini’s will only be electric after 2030...

The iconic British brand will roll out its last new combustion-engine model in 2025 and expects around half of its sales to be electric by 2027, before only producing battery-electric vehicles from 2030.

Mini follows brands including Ford of Europe, Bentley, Jaguar and Volvo in unveiling plans to fully electrify their offerings.

Audi calls time on new combustion engines

Audi has also confirmed it is ending the development of all new diesel and petrol combustion engines.

Supplied ...and so will Audis! We can only hope they all look as good as the e-tron GT.

Audi’s top man Markus Duesmann recently made the announcement in an interview, saying that it would be a “huge technical challenge” to update its existing combustion engine for the stricter Euro 7 emissions standards and that the environment actually has little to benefit from the cleaner engines.

Instead, Audi will continue to update its existing ICE range until 2025 the Euro 7 standards kick in, certify them for that, then move onto an all-electric path, which is in line with Duesmann’s previous hint that Audi would be all-electric by 2035.

Of course, in the meantime, Audi is planning to offer 20 electric models in the next five years.

Is Lordstown following Nikola down the rabbit hole of scandal?

Lordstown Motors burst onto the scene recently in an All-American blaze of red, white and blue, offering an impressive electric truck designed and built in the US of A that was heavily in demand.

supplied Lordstown Motors has been caught telling lies about its order numbers by the same company that revealed Nikola’s dodgy dealings.

At least... that’s what the company claimed. Now it turns out that everything might not quite be so rosy as it seemed. A new report from Hindenburg Research has found that Lordstown Motors has actually misled a lot of people with regard to exactly how many pre-orders it was fielding, the development of its Endurance truck, and who was ordering its product.

Now, Hindenberg Research is a short-seller, so has a vested interest in Lordstwon’s stock, but it was also the company that sank Nikola Motor founder Trevor Milton when it revealed Nikola’s less than upfront dealings last year, leading to Milton leaving the company.

Ford triples down on electric SUVs?

Ford Authority reports that two more “mid-size” EVs will join the Ford Mustang Mach-E on its production line in Mexico.

Supplied/Supplied Two more EVs look set to join the Mustang Mach-E on its production line in Mexico.

Apparently the Ford EV plans include one electric crossover for both Ford and Lincoln, and they would be roughly the same size as the Lincoln Nautilus, which in American sizing is “medium” but we would consider it large.

The new EVs were supposed to be built in the USA, and Ford changed its mind several times on exactly which plant, but is said to have now decided on the Mexican plant.

But perhaps more importantly, you can watch Redline Reviews’ latest test of the Mach-E below where they test it in the snow, but also answer the most pressing question – can it drift?

When will EVs cost the same as ICE vehicles?

Being significantly more expensive than ICE equivalents is one of the biggest hurdles EVs currently face, but price parity is coming. And maybe sooner than you might think.

As production from the major mainstream manufacturers ramps up economy of scale improves and drives the prices down, but that isn’t the only factor, and you can read more about it right here.

Elon gets even nerdier

Elon Musk sure does like a good pop culture reference (but then, who doesn’t?) and he also knows how to get a bunch of free publicity. And we have to say this one is particularly good.

Getty/Britta Pedersen-Pool All praise Elon the Technoking. No, seriously...

In a recent SEC filing Musk has officially changed his title to “Technoking of Tesla”, while his CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, has had his title changed to “Master of Coin”.

Kirkhorn’s new mantle is a clear reference to Game of Thrones, although we have to admit we aren’t sure if Elon’s Technoking title is an even more obscure pop culture reference or just something he made up himself. Either way it’s funny...

